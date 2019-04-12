Painful blow: Footballer out for season with serious injury

MASSIVE SETBACK: Goodna centre Kyran Tanuvasa scores during one of his recent strong performances before suffering serious injuries last weekend.

MASSIVE SETBACK: Goodna centre Kyran Tanuvasa scores during one of his recent strong performances before suffering serious injuries last weekend. Rob Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: Disappointed with an opposing player's one-week suspension, Goodna Eagles A-Grade coach Corey Kirk wants his team to get on with the job on Saturday.

Goodna tackles Redbank Plains in a rescheduled Rugby League Ipswich match at Woogaroo Field tomorrow afternoon after suffering their first loss to Brothers last Sunday.

Goodna's hopes were damaged early in that game at Raceview when consistent performer Kyran Tanuvasa suffered season-ending injuries from a tackle by Brothers forward Robert Kennedy.

While knowing he and his team have to accept the one-week suspension handed to Kennedy, Kirk said it did little to ease the pain his centre was suffering.

Tanuvasa was taken to hospital in an ambulance after receiving injuries including a broken tibia, torn meniscus and muscle tears.

"It wasn't great,'' Kirk said, questioning the tackle that brought down one of his best players.

"He got cited, reported for one and that's what he got a week for.

"That doesn't help me, we've lost a player, and his (Tanuvasa's) world has been turned upside down because he's unable to work and all that sort of stuff.''

Kirk said while rugby league was a contact sport, players had to make every effort to tackle safely.

"We probably just cop it sweet now,'' he said. "That's what the match review committee are there for and they've made a ruling.

"They obviously agreed it (the tackle) was illegal.''

Experienced former player Kirk felt for his Goodna back.

"He's a great guy Kyran, very honest, good footballer, tough footballer but unfortunately out for the season now,'' Kirk said.

Reflecting on Goodna's 21-10 loss to Brothers, Kirk dismissed the result as an "ambush'' after the Eagles had put on 40 points in each of their first four games.

"We know exactly what to expect when we play Brothers,'' Kirk said.

"We do have a lot of new faces in our squad this year that haven't been part of a contest like that, so that was probably a bit of a shock for some of the boys.

"But it wasn't an ambush. Losing Kyran after three minutes didn't help us and it was a pretty hot afternoon.''

However, as usual, the astute Kirk looked for valuable lessons to move forward with after playing a high quality side like Brothers.

"We still had our opportunities,'' he said. "We weren't real tidy with our attack and we didn't complete real well.

"Our fifth tackle options probably weren't the best.

"We take a lot of positives out of that game.

"Sometimes a loss is good as long as you are willing to learn from it and fix the areas that you identify need to be fixed and that's exactly what we've done.

"We've trained well . . . and look to bounce back this week-end against a pretty physical Redbank squad.''

Goodna will be without captain Ramon Filipine for the A-Grade encounter. Filipine is resting a hamstring strain, having a Easter break and bye to follow Saturday afternoon's match.

Dependable Eagles forward Sounda Seumanutafa will lead the side.

"Sounda is one of our seasoned boys. He handles the responsibility well,'' Kirk said.

Women great for club

The round 6 A-Grade clash between Goodna and Redbank Plains was switched from Sunday to 3pm, Saturday ensuring a feast of rugby league at Woogaroo Field.

A junior match kicks off the day at 9am before the Goodna open women play Mt Gravatt at 10am. That will lead into the Colts game at noon and Reserve Grade at 1.30pm before the A-Grade encounter.

Goodna head coach Kirk is delighted to see the Goodna women playing in this year's SEQ Division 2 competition.

The Goodna women beat Pine Central 12-6 in their first match before a bye last weekend.

"We're really proud to have them at our club this year,'' Kirk said.

"Myself, Ramon we've been along to training and to work on specifics with them.

"They are a big part of our club and really excited to see how they go.''

RLI A-Grade Rd 6: Saturday (3pm) - Goodna v Redbank Plains at Woogaroo Field.

Sunday (3pm) - Swifts v Norths at Purga; Fassifern v Brothers at Hayes Oval.