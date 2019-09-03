Paine shoots down Archer’s bold Ashes claims

The Australians are ready for the fourth Test.

The Australians are ready for the fourth Test.

ASUTRALIAN captain Tim Paine has rejected any talk England has seized the Ashes momentum, confident an honesty session after the Headingley defeat had his team primed to hit back in the fourth Test.

Two days out from the Ashes battle resuming at Old Trafford England seamer Stuart Broad confessed he was still soaking up daily highlights of the last day miracle in Leeds and "had to stop".

With the world's best batsman, Steve Smith, back in the team, at the expense of Usman Khawaja, Australia can still retain the Ashes with a victory in Manchester which would quickly erase all memories of the one-wicket loss.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

And Paine was firm if the home team believed they had taken some sort of emotional stranglehold on the series, it could open the door for Australia to land a knockout blow.

"We've heard Jofra (Archer) talk about momentum and the ball's in their court, and all this sort of stuff," Paine said.

"Well, you can believe what you want to believe, but we're going to deal in facts and we're going to continue to play the way we play.

"You leave Headingley, come to a new city, play a new game, it starts again.

Australia left Headingley beaten in dramatic fashion but confident the series is still theirs for the taking.

"We're going to keep concentrating on what's been working for us … to play on skill, not emotion, and we feel if we can come out and start well then Headingley's forgotten."

Paine, coach Justin Langer and the rest of the Australian squad watched a replay of Ben Stokes ripping their bowlers to shreds in Leeds as part of their preparation for Wednesday's fourth Test.

The captain said it was a crucial learning tool and the response exactly what he was after.

"I thought the way our group engaged in that and were really honest with each other and that guys who had to look at some pretty ordinary stuff copped it on the chin and realised that it's coming from a good place and a place where we want everyone to really improve," Paine said.

Tim Paine and his side have been back at work again in the gloom of Manchester.

"It's not a new thing that we brought in especially because of what happened.

"One of our values is that we are always learning and that was a great opportunity to look at things we haven't done well and learn from them."

Paine said the loss could "break down" some teams, but not this one with so much still at stake.

"Our guys have copped it on the chin and remained really even and kept perspective on the fact that it's 1-1, and that there's still two Tests to go," he said.

"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge and if we're dwelling too much on what's happened in the past it's not going to help us."