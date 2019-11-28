‘Pain in the arse’: Commuters stranded in new rail fail

COMMUTERS are being left stranded and late for work after a jump in the number of skipped stops on the Queensland Rail network.

The Courier-Mail can reveal trains left commuters stranded 277 times in between July and September, up from 232 times over the same period last year.

The increase in skipped stops is despite the restoration of a full timetable in July this year, following three years of train driver shortages that caused mass cancellations and slashed services.

The state opposition has slammed the figures as a continuation of "rail fail" and criticised the decision to hand Queensland Rail executives a $2 million pay rise.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to explain why there has been a 20 per cent increase in trains skipping stations in the last three months," shadow transport and main roads minister Steve Minnikin said.

"Commuters are literally being stranded at the station under Labor's ongoing rail fail."

A train drives through Alderley station in Brisbane’s north. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

Queensland Rail chief executive Nick Easy however defended the practice, saying only around 0.26 per cent of services skipped stops and that not doing so would result in far greater disruption.

"Queensland Rail only runs a service express through some stations if the next service is less than five minutes away," Mr Easy said.

He said trains would skip stops in the instance of boarding delays, wet weather and incidents requiring emergency services.

"When an unplanned disruption to a service occurs, Queensland Rail may decide to run a train express through one or a small number of stations to minimise or prevent delays to other services on the network."

Shadow Transport Minister Steve Minnikin said the 20 per cent jump in skipped stops was evidence “rail fail” was far from over. Picture: AAP/Sarah Marshall

Coomera resident Greg Huckel commutes daily, and said he frequently is the victim of services skipping Albion station, near his work.

"It's a pain in the arse," Mr Huckel said. "You've spent a day at work, and you've rushed down to get the train."

"You get there on time and you see it go sailing past, and that's another 15 minutes you've gotta wait for the next train," he said.

Mr Huckel said skipping happened more in the afternoon, especially when a train was running more than two minutes late.

Coomera LNP MP Michael Crandon said he empathised with commuters who were being left stranded.

"Greg is like hundreds of commuters being late for work or missing medical appointments because Labor's rail services aren't reliable," he said.