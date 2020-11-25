Menu
Paige Spiranac: on golf, dating NBA players, sexting, burn books and more
Offbeat

Paige joins in on Greg Norman gags

by Jai Bednall
25th Nov 2020 6:38 AM

It's the viral photograph that's tormented - and delighted - the internet for the past 24 hours.

Aussie golf icon Greg Norman strolling casually along the beach with a man's best friend - and his dog.

OK, we'll leave the jokes to everyone else from here. Because they've been just as childish and more entertaining.

The pick of the bunch on Norman's original Instagram post included "Careful, your dog thinks you're hiding a stick", "Shark, dog and python" and "Christ! … That's not a knife".

But it was just as fun when news sites started posting the photograph on Facebook and Twitter.

"So Greg Norman and I have one thing in common at least. Neither of us have a green jacket," Justin Wheelon wrote.

"Local surf comp called off due to a large swell", "That's a dog walking his horse", "you could putt with that thing" and "brings a new meaning to drawing a line in the sand" are probably the best of the rest of those that are safe to print.

Even former golf player turned Instagram and media sensation Paige Spiranac couldn't resist, tweeting: "Greg 'The Shark' Norman. More like hammerhead shark."

RELATED: Trump reveals his views on Donald Trump

Paige Spiranac couldn't resist making a gag.
Paige Spiranac couldn't resist making a gag.

We're yet to hear from the man himself since he uploaded the snap but the verdict is it had to be deliberate.

Norman hasn't been shy about showing off his figure in the past and told ESPN in 2018 he enjoys walking around his home naked from time to time.

"I work out a minimum of five days a week, sometimes six days. I always take at least one day off," Norman said.

"I have a full gym at my house. I built it. It's got a cardio room, a full weight room, free weights, all that stuff.

"It's not a big deal to me, right? At the end of the day, I do enjoy keeping fit at my age. I don't have any ego about me, but I do love having a fit life."

The Australian won two majors during his stellar golf career, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001. He spent 333 weeks as the world's No. 1 in the 1980s.

Originally published as Paige joins in on Greg Norman gags

