Pahlkesaurus still roaming out Rosewood way

IF I had a dollar for each time the QT has put Cr David Pahlke's head on the body of some strange creature or another I could shout a round of beers for my colleagues at the Coronation Hotel.

We have done it again today (see picture) with the 'Pahlkesaurus from the Rosewood Lagoon', actually a mock-up from the famous 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' B-grade film.

Cr Pahlke has secured funding for a giant dinosaur to be built at Rosewood as a tourist attraction, a great initiative that lines up with the history of dinosaurs in the region (see QT online).

I reckon this is going to be the best tourist attraction Ipswich has ever had.

The fact is that Cr Pahlke's enthusiasm, sense of fun and sometimes bizarre beliefs makes our job at the QT a lot of fun as well.

We have done stories on his floating orbs, the mysterious paranormal balls that bounce around at his pub in Rosewood, along with the plethora of ghosts that haunt the establishment. I am thinking of the 'Negro soldier ghost', 'Old lady ghost' and 'Rusty the Scottish Water Ghost' just to name a few.

David Pahlke, the ghost expert. Contributed

He once sent me on the hunt for the Pine Mountain Panther, which I believe we saw for a fleeting moment, and memorably asked if I could give him the longitude and lattitude co-ordinates for a Yowie sighting just outside of Rosewood.

So David's head has appeared on ghosts, yowies and black panthers over the years.

Where is that Pine Mountain Panther? Inga Williams

In what is a difficult time politically for Ipswich, Cr Pahlke keeps it real...or maybe unreal!

Asides from all of this, Cr Pahlke understands how the media works and what we are looking for. When he has an issue - the steep camber of the road in the main street of Rosewood for example - he gathers residents who understand the problem together when the QT does a photo shoot.

Thus we are able to insert the views of the public into our stories and make them more compelling.

But when it comes to good fun, Cr Pahlke is at the top of the political tree.

David Pahlke 'back' again after the 2016 election. Rob Williams

An old dinosaur himself, his 26 years in politics has taught him a thing or two.

The dinosaurs that roamed the Rosewood area did so in the Jurassic and Triassic eras. Now we have the Pahlke era.

In millions of years, if newspaper research tool Trove online still exists, perhaps they will look back on the Pahlkesaurus that once roamed the Rosewood region with wonder.