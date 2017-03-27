Pahlke's pantheon of the bizarre features in Tully poem

FAMOUS: Cr David Pahlke has been a huge advocate of the Pine Mountain Panther. Photo: Mulgowie Yowie

STAY TUNED for the Pahklesaurus in the next poem written by Cr Paul Tully about his old sparring partner from out west.

The launch of the 2017 Ipswich Poetry Feast on Sunday at Rosewood was highlighted by a very funny poem written by eastern suburbs earl, Cr Tully, on the wild and woolly westerner Cr David Pahlke.

In his poem, below with this story, Cr Tully refers to his old mate's obsessions with the Pine Mountain Panther, a series of ghosts Cr Pahlke insists haunted his Rosewood hotel and the Mulgowie Yowie, a creature that once lived, and maybe still does, in the back blocks and which occasionally strayed close to Rosewood.

Tully's ode to Pahlke: Pine Mountain Panther, Mulgowie Yowie and Rosewood ghosts love Dave

"I sponsor the launch of the Ipswich Poetry Feast each year which is held deep in the heart of Pahlke country," Tully grins.

"One of the unwritten rules with Pahlks as the chair of the poetry feast committee, is that I as the MC have the right to deliver a poem which is always about David Pahlke's antics during the previous year...and it always seems to be animal related.

"Pahlke seems to have a fetish for animals and the paranormal, whether it be the Pine Mountain Panther, the Mulgowie Yowie or the ghosts of Rosewood.

"Pahlks took it in good humour, as usual, although there is not much else he can do if he wants the sponsorship for next year as well."

Cr Pahlke enjoyed the poem, and is expecting an addition to the list of animals next year.

"I thought Cr Tully might have mentioned the Rosewood Dinosaur," Cr Pahlke tells the QT.

"You know Rosewood had dinosaurs don't you. They found the footprints in the coalmines and there is a big specimen footprint in the Queensland Museum called the Eubrontes.

"So I am building a big dinosaur in Rosewood in the next 12 months and it is going to be a tourism-type thing.

"So as soon as it is built I am sure Cr Tully will do a poem comparing me to Clive Palmer."

The QT recalls how an enthusiastic Cr Pahlke put us on the trail of the Pine Mountain Panther. We did several stories on the elusive big cat and met those who swear black and blue it exists.

There is an urban myth that when US servicemen were based in the Ipswich region one of their mascots was a black panther or puma, which allegedly escaped and mated with feral cats. Another take on the story is that a big black fur ball escaped from a travelling circus and lived in the Ipswich wild.

Cr Pahlke once took the QT to his hotel in Rosewood where he presented evidence of "floating orbs" which were bouncing around and haunting the joint.

For the sake of balance, Cr Pahlke blames the author of this story for him being roped into the Mulgowie Yowie and other yowie stories, although he was keen to know the exact co-ordinates of a yowie sighting near Rosewood on one occasion.

"I wonder what he will dream up next to keep his political aspirations alive," Cr Tully grins.

There seems no doubt that creature is a dinosaur, although it is still not known what type of dinsosaur left the footprints known as the Eubrontes.

Cr Tully of course has featured in QT stories about his theory that Dan Kelly possibly escaped from the Glenrowan fire and lived out his life in Ipswich.

Both councillors have never been averse to publicity, as this story proves:

"Back in 1995 we had a weight loss competition between Bulky Pahlke and Tubby Tully," Cr Tully chortles.

"The funny thing was that if I won Pahlke had to grow a beard, but if I lost I had to shave my beard off.

"Pahlke won, and I wanted him to because the TV stations weren't going to sit around for a month to wait for his beard to grow. But they were very happy to see my beard shaved off in the mall.

"So Pahlke was complaining that I'd lost, but I was getting all the publicity."

In his poem Cr Tully calls for a stuffed Pahlke to be mounted in Rosewood and placed on permanent display as the township's major attraction.

"We've had sparring wars for 22 years," Cr Tully grins.

"It is all delivered in good fun."

Cr Pahlke was mighty impressed with Cr Tully's poem.

"The poem he put together was pretty good when you look at the way it rhymes," he grins.

"The things I have to put up with to get a $1000 sponsorship for my beloved Poetry Feast. I just have to grit my teeth and listen.

"But everyone loves the banter.

"But next year I might have to raise the threshold and put the $1000 up to get more out of him."

Cr Tully and Cr Pahlke have a long history and it didn't start off all roses.

"Back in the 1990s the amalgamation of Moreton and Ipswich councils was a difficult time, merging two councils together with two different philosophies," Cr Pahlke recalls.

"Me and Tully nearly came to blows once in the corridors of council.

"But since then we have built a mutual respect.

"We have different philosophies on life but I do recognise his ability to go through legal documents and by-laws. I always take his advice, even though I may not use it. Sometimes he will run things by me too.

"He's been in council for 38 years and I have been in for 26 years. The mutual trust and being able to share a joke all comes from being councillors for a long period of time.

"One thing for sure, we are both outspoken and have a love of the interesting - whether it be his Dan Kelly or my black panther."

We just can't wait to read what Cr Tully has to say about Cr Pahlke and the Rosewood Dinosaur.

*See Cr Tully's poem below:

LEGEND: Cr David Pahlke, dressed as the Pine Mountain Panther, is the hero of Cr Paul Tully's poem. Photo: Dan Kelly.

THE MAN FROM ROSEWOOD TOWN (By Paul Tully)

This is dedicated to a man - his own greatest fan

Whose intellect's a fountain

Renowned for rounding up

The Black Panther of Pine Mountain.

Over the years, pulling beers

He's been known to loudly boast:

"My Middle Pub's going down the drain

So I'll invent the Rosewood Ghost".

Professors and experts from far and wide

Searched high and low for this ghost

While the drinkers in town shook their heads with a frown

And were totally un-engrossed.

Now the ghost disappeared as Pahlke had feared

His sales were dropping each day

The time had come as he sat on his bum

To invent a new plan where he lay.

With a rush of his blood to his head just above

An idea he got from Mulgowie

"I'll invent a great tale which just cannot fail

About a mythical Yowie".

For days on end, old Pahlks wouldn't bend

Defending what no one could see

As it covered six pages each flamin' day

In Pahlke's beloved QT.

Now there's three years to go

As we all bloody know

Until the next Council election

So what could this bring into the ring

As Pahlks suffers a lack of media attention.

There's a huge chance way down in his pants

He'll prove he's the quintessential showman

As he brings to his town the ultimate crown -

The real-life Abominable Snowman.

If that lurk doesn't work

It won't cause him to shirk

His next idea is sure to be petty

As John Street erupts and everyone welcomes

The world-famous Pahlke-like Yeti.

Next'll be Bigfoot, the Banshee and Nymphs

Unicorns, Vampires and Dragons

Who'll end up all buried in Rosewood's main street

Next to Elvis Presley and Pahlke's Cobb & Co wagon.

"The time's now come," said Pahlke's rotund Goodna chum

"To end all this stupid frivolity

The people of Rosewood really deserve

A statue of unequalled quality."

"I want to proclaim to increase the fame

Of the township just west of our city

A landmark of renown in the middle of town

Designed by a Labor Party Committee."

Tully huffed and puffed he wanted his mate stuffed

As he put his plan into action -

Which was Pahlke mounted in the main street of Rosewood

As the town's new permanent attraction.