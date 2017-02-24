32°
Property

WARNING: 'Sardine city' is on Ipswich's horizon

Joel Gould
| 24th Feb 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 9:25 AM
CONCERNED: The implications of the State's move to denser housing developments has Cr David Pahlke up in arms.
CONCERNED: The implications of the State's move to denser housing developments has Cr David Pahlke up in arms. David Nielsen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIS concern about leaving a legacy of "sardine city" will see Cr David Pahlke likely abstain from voting on the planning committee's submission to the draft South East Queensland Regional Plan in council on Tuesday.

City planning boss Cr Andrew Antoniolli said the draft plan provided for the increase from 10 to 15 blocks per hectare to 15 to 25 blocks per hectare in new developments, or greenfield sites. He said that provision was also for areas near to transport hubs.

Cr Pahlke, who conceded the demand for small blocks was market driven, said in the recent planning committee meeting that there were legacies he did not wish to leave and he was concerned about the social impacts of smaller blocks sizes in developments.

"When it was 10 to 15 blocks per hectare the developers always went for 15," he told the QT.

"Now it is going from 15 to 25 and developers will always want to go for the maximum. I just believe we are leaving a legacy of 'sardine city'.

"I am concerned that council won't have the control to develop larger blocks where they want to. There is a need for small blocks, but they have to be close to transport, services and shopping centres.

"But when there are 10 blocks of 270 square metres side-by-side where do they park their cars? Early Springfield was a good example of that where there were cars parked all over the roads.

"In 20 years time we will have house next to house and you will have to take the lawnmower through the house to mow the back yard, and no trees."

Cr Antoniolli said Cr Pahlke was entitled to his view, but added "our planning scheme has sufficient rigour in it to mount quality arguments against such densification in areas where it isn't necessary or beneficial to good community outcomes".

"The smaller the lots the closer they must be to recreation space, and that is what it currently is under our scheme," he said.

"That puts the developers under pressure to consider the provision of that recreational space.

"We don't see carte blanche small lot developments. We see a mix of small, medium and large. But the city of Ipswich can't have one planning scheme for Division 10 and another one for nine divisions.

"The planning scheme is a living and breathing document which takes into account all factors.

"So rural areas get looked at differently to an urban area already.

"If there is a large block of vacant land not far from the railway station at Rosewood then a developer is going to try and maximise their returns.

"If they can justify the densification as per the SEQ Regional Plan there is no valid argument against it, then we will have to approve it.

"But if the council just has a view that 'we just don't want it', then a developer could appeal it and win at court because that is what the regional plan provides for."

Cr Pahlke said he would likely not vote at the full council meeting on the planning committee's submission.

"I am not comfortable with it," he said.

"The State Government will say 'Ipswich supports this' but I say 'I have some concerns about it'. So I will probably abstain from voting on it. I am reflecting what my residents are telling me."

He admits the council's hands are tied but Cr Antoniolli says "we understand where the State is coming from" with regard to denser housing developments.

The move from 10 to 15 blocks per hectare to 15 to 25 per hectare in new developments has its critics.

"Our hands are tied, but clearly densification has its benefits and is in demand," Cr Antoniolli said.

"There are many people out there looking for small lots where they don't need to do as much maintenance.

"That is obviously a lifestyle choice for a certain time in their life.

"Clearly affordability is also an issue that is part of that. You would certainly be looking at greater densification in areas around transport hubs.

"In our submission (to the draft SEQ Regional Plan), while we have generally accepted the push for greater densification, don't forget that in our planning scheme we put rigour behind where you can have it.

"But if you do the maths, at 25 lots per hectare you are around the 250 square metre mark.

"That could be a mix of tenements, town houses and individual detached housing - but they would be small."

Cr Antoniolli said lot sizes varied and were not as large as they were 20 years ago when 600 and 700 square metres was considered small.

"Now a lot of lots are around the 450 mark and you have a lot smaller than that again.

"It is the market that demands what people wants, and lifestyle choice."

"But I can't see a developer wanting to build a development they are not going to sell.

"I personally had a view on small lots and I could not see how there would be a market for anything under 400 square metres, but the market has proven me wrong in the Ripley area and Springfield.

"People are making the conscious choice to buy small lots based on lifestyle or affordability.

"It is a personal choice for them.

"Densification helps us to manage urban sprawl and ensure better environmental outcomes and It means the provision of services for public transport can be better patronised."

Cr Pahlke said he had encouraged developers of the Waterlea development at Walloon to mix it up, with promising results.

"The first stage of 100 blocks averaged 400 square metres, the second stage averaged 550 and the third is now averaging 650, and the response has been good," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  david pahlke overcrowding property development

Just In

WARNING: 'Sardine city' is on Ipswich's horizon

WARNING: 'Sardine city' is on Ipswich's horizon

But Antoniolli says council can manage State's denser housing edict

Thousands of Ipswich homes lose power

More than 2100 homes lost power last night as Energex officers scrambled to make emergency repairs.

MULTIPLE suburbs affected by emergency outages.

Bluebell the puppy farm dog looking for a new home

PUPPY FARM: Bluebell was among some of the dogs seized from a Glenarbon property where an alleged puppy farm was uncovered.

She is among 17 animals the RSPCA has rehabilitated

How Lockyer veggies could feed two nations

FRESH FOOD: Javier Saldana chats with Lockyer Valley Growers Group president Michael Sippel. The region is gearing up for international exports.

"There are many more mouths to feed over there than there is here"

Local Partners

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich woman turns 100

Mayor Paul Pisasale.

A big week of anniversaries and birthdays

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

Beautiful Ipswich kicks off Saturday

Mayor Paul Pisasale

Residents are invited to celebrate the suburbs on Saturday

Nashville singer Craig Campbell to star at CMC Rocks

READY TO PLAY: US country musician Craig Campbell said he couldn't wait to head Down Under again for CMC Rocks.

US singer set to play live to Aussie crowds

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

DARIUS McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow on the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, has been accused of holding his infant daughter over a pot of boiling water.

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

What's on the big screen this week

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

This week's new releases offer plenty of variety for movie buffs.

Nashville singer Craig Campbell to star at CMC Rocks

READY TO PLAY: US country musician Craig Campbell said he couldn't wait to head Down Under again for CMC Rocks.

US singer set to play live to Aussie crowds

LOWOOD FAMILY LIVING AT ITS FINEST!

45 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $259,000 NEG

This stunning four bedroom family home is the complete package for either families or investors looking for a super low maintenance, feature packed and beautiful...

THE PERFECT INVESTMENT OR FAMILY HOME!

3 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 4 4 $259,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only 5 years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 OFFERS OVER...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

RIPPER IN RACEVIEW WON&#39;T LAST LONG!

32A Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 1 $375,000

Nestled in off the road at the end of a private driveway, sitting on a large 801m2 block you'll discover this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a quiet street in family...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

282 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

THE ENTERTAINER IS COMPLETE!

27 Wigmore Street, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 3 $429,000...

Well this beauty has got the lot! Wonderfully modernized and positioned on a nice big 1012m2 block with rear yard access to the sheds & amazing outdoor...

Magnificent Feature Packed Family Home

22 Hastings Street, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 2 $389,000...

Have you been searching for that home that has the lot, only to be let down by a small rooms or not enough yard for the kids to play? Well look no further, we have...

A Modern Rural Retreat

1044 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 3 2 4 $489,000

Indulge in the epitome of a rural retreat without sacrificing comfort or style; this two-level stylish home has a lot to offer! Essentially this is a...

WINSTON GLADES BOSTON COLONIAL

46 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 5 3 4 $449,000

Interstate work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Boston Colonial” home...

WARNING: 'Sardine city' is on Ipswich's horizon

CONCERNED: The implications of the State's move to denser housing developments has Cr David Pahlke up in arms.

But Antoniolli says council can manage State's denser housing edict

Grand re-launch for new Nolan's Corner

GRAND PARTY: Wayne Kemp and Angela Love from Poison Arrow, Eliza Woodruffe from Limestone Emporium, Tess Claris from Voice Hair and Beauty and Kim Schubel from Schudio will all be at the grand launch party.

A feat worth celebrating

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

The suburb where house, land prices are spiking

ON THE RISE: 13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee will go to auction on March 31. Karalee house prices went up 9.9% in the past year.

"It has good hospitals, universities and schools."

$1b Springfield development deadline brought forward

Aveo's Springfield development is running ahead of schedule.

The majority of interest has come from local buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!