Pahlke raised 4306 issue back in 1990s, but no-one listened

FED UP: Wendy de Graaf (left) and Simone Karandrews of Karana Downs would like to see a new postcode created instead of 4306.

FORMER postmaster Cr David Pahlke said he complained to Australia Post about the issues associated with postcode 4306, but they did not listen over 20 years ago.

Residents of Karana Downs and nearby suburbs have launched an e-petititon to get their 4306 postcode changed to one that reflects their geographical location.

The postcode covers a vast geographical reach and is the same as far west as Blackbutt.

Not only are delivery rates higher than a few kilometres away in the 4700 postcode but Karana Downs resident Simone Karandrews told the QT on Saturday that the 4306 postcode has an impact on people being able to access government services, on insurance and on building purchases.

Cr Pahlke was with Australia Post for 26 years and was postmaster at Rosewood, Booval and Inala and 2IC at Ipswich.

"I can remember in the early 1990s the 4306 postcode was an issue then and I expressed concern to Australia Post bosses and said something had to be done,” he said. "Here we are 23 years later and the problem is huge with the geographical diversity and how vast an area that postcode covers.

"We also have all these extra developments and houses from Deebing Heights up north. With 4306 you just haven't got a clue where it is because of that geographical reach. Insurance, when it comes to flooding, is decided by postcode.”

Cr Pahlke said it was time for new and distinct postcodes for some of the more than 50 suburbs that are part of 4306.

The QT has seen correspondence from Australia Post back in 2015 in response to a complaint about 4306 where it recognised that "the use of of postcodes as a basis to determine geographical or statistical information about an area is not uncommon”.

"However the manner in which third parties may use information organised around postcodes...is not within the control of Australia Post,” an Australia Post official wrote.

"Australia Post only makes changes to postcodes when there is a significant benefit to the processing and delivery of mail.”

Even on that mail issue residents in the Karana Downs and Mt Crosby area indicated via a Change.org petition last year that 4306 was causing grief

"I am angry that I am charged additional freight charges for deliveries to Karana Downs when it is a suburb of Brisbane City Council. We are not rural or remote!' one resident wrote.

Another said: "Australia Post Express parcels take from two to three days to reach Brisbane, compared to the next day in 4700, and mail takes longer to reach destinations and arrive in their area.”

Those comments were also reflected in many other posts.