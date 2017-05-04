Pahlke pleas for more help to control fireweed

CONCERNED: 87-year-old Haigslea farmer Reg Grieve and Cr David Pahlke are concerned about the spread of fireweed in the area.

WE NEED more help to assist landowners to control fireweed.

That is the gist of Cr David Pahlke's submission to a Parliamentary weeds inquiry that is being held in Gatton today.

Cr Pahlke wrote to Rob Hansen, the secretary of the Queensland Parliament's Agricultural and Environment Committee, to make a early submission as he is unable to attend.

The inquiry is dealing, amongst other things, with the threat posed by fireweed to the state's agriculture sector and high-value environmental areas.

Chair of the committee, Jo Kelly MP said that fireweed contains alkaloids that are toxic and harmful to sheep and goats.

He said the weed can choke out grasses that cattle need to eat and that "whatever kind of livestock a property carries, a fireweed infestation can drastically reduce its capacity”.

The Gatton inquiry is hearing about the effectiveness of control programs run by councils, NRM groups and Biosecurity Queensland, the agency charged with managing fireweed.

In Cr Pahlke's emailed submission he said that his electorate covers two thirds of the city of Ipswich and that he wanted the inquiry to hear a councillor's perspective.

"So many times I see the State change process in their Act without realising the flow-on ramifications to councils, or indeed how we are to implement it,” he wrote.

He highlighted the cost to councils of getting the community to comply with the Biosecurity Act.

With regards weeds he said he had dealt with "hundreds of enquiries during my time as a rural councillor”.

"The changes to this Act have put additional onerous costs onto councils,” Cr Pahlke said.

"In 1991 I had some 900 primary producers under my guardianship. Now I have less than 500.

"Hobby Farmers and rural dwellers simply are not aware of the implications of declared weeds as in the past.

"Under the new process we need to practically hold the landowners hand all the way through the process. This adds costs to administer.”

Cr Pahlke gave the example of a 90-year-old farmer living on 100 acres, totally infested with fireweed, with no funds or resources to do anything about it.

"Under the new Biosecurity Act can we force him to do something and who pays? Old farmers would turn in their graves at what I see as the watering down of the compliance side of this,” Cr Pahlke said.

"Ipswich recently hosted a 'surrounding council workshop'. We have now introduced subsidies to assist landowners.

"The bottom line is that Ipswich is spending hundreds of thousand dollars to comply with State legislation without any taxation revenue assistance from the state.

"It should all be (a) partnership.

"I beg you to listen to my council's officer and indeed all council staff on their feedback concerning the new legislation.”