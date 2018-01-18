Menu
Pahlke, MP at odds over six-year-old promise for car spaces

IT'S NEEDED: Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke wants the State Government to deliver on its previous promise to built more car spaces at Rosewood Station.
Hayden Johnson
A DISPUTE about the need for more carparking spaces at Rosewood Station has erupted between Ipswich's state and local politicians.

Yesterday it was revealed the station was likely to receive a new coat of paint and art project to represent its century of operation.

The announcement was welcomed by Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke, but he called on the State Government to deliver better infrastructure.

"I would like the state member to take up the commitment the party made - six years ago to progress stage two of the carpark," Cr Pahlke said.

The Rosewood councillor said an upgrade to the number of carparks was promised by then-Ipswich West MP and now Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt prior to the 2012 state election.

Labor Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said he had not heard from Cr Pahlke about the need.

"He's never asked me for the stage two carpark," Mr Madden said.

"David Pahlke has never raised with me the issue of any carparking at the station."

Mr Madden said the State Government received advice from the Rosewood station master that there "was no need for the stage two" project.

"It's hard for me to fight a battle if the station master doesn't think there's a need for it," Mr Madden added.

The second-term MP said Cr Pahlke should get in contact if there was a need to progress the development.

"David has been up there a million years," Mr Madden said.

"He's had discussions with previous members but he's never had a discussion with me.

"He can pick up the phone and call."

Topics:  david pahlke ipswich city council jim madden rosewood

Ipswich Queensland Times
