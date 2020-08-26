Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Paedophile Peter John O’Neill sentencing delayed

by Amber Wilson
26th Aug 2020 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE sentencing of a former Dominic College, St Virgils College and Burnie High School teacher who molested young boys during the 1980s has been delayed.

Peter John O'Neill, 61, was due to be sentenced by Chief Justice Alan Blow in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on Tuesday after pleading guilty to six counts of indecent assault and one count of penetrative sexual abuse relating to six children.

However, the sentencing has now been rescheduled until September 9.

O'Neill - who is wheelchair-bound and suffers severe degeneration of the lumbar spine, spinal stenosis, chronic pain and difficulty breathing due to morbid obesity - is set to avoid serving any custodial time in Tasmania.

Plans to extradite O'Neill, who now lives in Canberra, have fallen flat given the huge costs of medical transport by air and the inability to cart him to Hobart via land and sea amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Defence barrister Greg Barns said it would have cost between $25,000 to $40,000 to charter an aircraft to transport O'Neill into Hobart.

amber.wilson@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Paedophile Peter John O'Neill sentencing delayed

More Stories

courts hobart paedophile sentencing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 185 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 185 people appearing in court today

        News Every day, the QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court.

        • 26th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary’s v Keebra Park

        Premium Content Langer Cup: How to watch St Mary’s v Keebra Park

        Sport St Mary’s College, Toowoomba have one last chance to qualify for the Langer Cup...

        Farmers to use Grantham floodplain to expand operation

        Premium Content Farmers to use Grantham floodplain to expand operation

        Council News NEW DEVELOPMENT: Flood-prone land in Grantham will be given a second lease on...

        Tasered, thrown in boot: Woman’s ordeal ’all over a dog’

        Premium Content Tasered, thrown in boot: Woman’s ordeal ’all over a dog’

        News A mother of three has been sent back to jail over the terrifying kidnapping of a...