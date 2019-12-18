Paedophile in jail for Christmas, swearing all the way

This serial paedophile’s new-found freedom sparked community outrage. Today, Gary John Tipping expressed outrage of his own as a court sent him back to jail.

Notorious sex offender Gary John Tipping has lost his freedom and will spend Christmas in prison - and has gone to his cell ranting, swearing and complaining he will be bashed.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court formally detained Tipping over allegations be breached his supervised release by communicating with children and teens over the internet.

Justice Kevin Nicholson's decision prompted a profanity-laden spiel by Tipping, which continued until court staff turned down the volume on his video link.

"You have got to be f---ing kidding me … so I'm being punished for something I didn't do, for f---'s sake?" he said.

"So you want me to be assaulted again, Your Honour?"

Tipping's criminal history began with a 2006 suspended sentence for sexually abusing two young boys - which he breached by abusing a 13-year-old boy.

He served jail time but, just two months after being paroled, he sexually abused another boy and was, in 2015, jailed for another six years.

In August, the Supreme Court released him despite a bid to have him indefinitely jailed as an uncontrollable predator and warnings from the Parole Board and two psychiatrists.

Tipping’s rant was muted, but did not end, when court staff turned down the volume on his video link hook-up from prison.

They argued Tipping was likely to commit more crimes, had a poor insight into his offending and had not engaged well in treatment.

Two months later, The Advertiser exclusively revealed Tipping had been arrested again for allegedly breaching his release conditions.

On Wednesday, Danielle Seal, for Attorney-General Vickie Chapman, alleged Tipping had contacted and communicated with persons under 18, against his release conditions.

She alleged he had also failed to declare both electronic equipment in his possession and his internet usernames, and disobeyed the verbal directions of his parole officer.

Ms Seal asked for further time to compile evidence - but Garen Truscott, for Tipping, said the allegations were denied and asked the entire hearing be suppressed.

"There is very little detail to these allegations and, if they are reported, they will incite (community) outrage and prejudice the proper administration of justice," he said.

"There is an online petition calling for him to not be released and there has been violence toward him in custody."

The Advertiser opposed the secrecy bid, saying Tipping did not qualify for protection under state law and that, as his is not a jury case, there is no chance of prejudice.

Justice Nicholson agreed, dismissing the suppression application and ordering Tipping be detained until next month, when he will hear full argument.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



