Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sean Broaders.
Sean Broaders.
News

Paedophile with horror history found after going missing

by Jessica McSweeney
28th Jan 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A paedophile with a history of escaping detainment has been located after going missing in Sydney's east.

Sean Broaders, 59, was last seen in Easy St, Randwick, on Saturday night, has an extensive criminal record dating to 1989, including the sexual assault of eight girls.

Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Police today revealed he had been found Easy Street, Randwick..

He was described as a scourge on ­society by a magistrate who sentenced him to four years, 11 months in prison in 1999.

Broaders would convince victims to allow him to massage them before assaulting them, and was once convicted for loitering around a school.

found person missing person paedophile

Just In

    Dead woman ordered to pay rent

    Dead woman ordered to pay rent
    • 28th Jan 2020 12:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Handyman helps himself to tools at hardware store

        premium_icon Handyman helps himself to tools at hardware store

        News Unpaid tradie turns to theft to relieve financial pressure

        • 28th Jan 2020 10:59 AM
        Worst excuses from law breakers at Gatton court

        premium_icon Worst excuses from law breakers at Gatton court

        Offbeat LIST: Our region's funniest excuses, reasons for committing crimes

        Tireless couple keeping Ipswich fed

        premium_icon Tireless couple keeping Ipswich fed

        News ‘Taking 12 weeks off wasn’t a consideration. So, we chopped it off.’

        Older residents left to languish on waiting lists

        premium_icon Older residents left to languish on waiting lists

        News The new figures come just weeks after it was revealed almost 30,000 older...