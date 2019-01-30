Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Convicted child sex offender failed to report Facebook account
Convicted child sex offender failed to report Facebook account NewsRegional
Crime

Paedophile fails to report access to social networking site

Aden Stokes
by
30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONVICTED child sex offender pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after failing to report he had access to a social networking site.

Bradley Huntsmore Simpson was charged with one count of failing report he had a Facebook account in 2017.

Mr Simpson's defence lawyer told the court he took full responsibility and has relieved his Facebook account.

The defence said the 62-year-old former secondary school teacher described his incarceration of 14 years, as making him a bit like a cave man in regard to technology.

According to the defence, Mr Simpson had a level of uncertainty about what amounted to a social networking site and had never had a Facebook account in the past.

It was noted as Mr Simpson's Facebook account used his full name, he was not trying to be deceitful.

Mr Simpson was fined $400 and was told to educate himself on the parameters of his reporting conditions.

paedophile rockhampton magistrates court social media
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver