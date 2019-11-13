Menu
Paddock to plate tourism move approved for historic location

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
13th Nov 2019 2:01 PM
A PROPOSED new business is being hailed as a tourism draw card for a small Lockyer Valley town.

A proposed development in Helidon will bring a new catering business to town as part of a “paddock to plate” shop.

The new development sits on the same property as the Old Bank Bed and Breakfast, located in a heritage-listed, former bank building from 1916.

The new development won’t affect the centrury-old building.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council unanimously voted to approve the development permit for the new building.

Councillor Janice Holstein moved the motion and spoke highly of the proposed business.

“I think this is a fantastic development for the Helidon area and hopefully it will bring more tourism to the region,” Cr Holstein said.

Councillor Kathy McLean was also supportive of the move, saying the design of the new shops “protected the authenticity” of the Helidon township.

It’s unclear when the new business will begin operating.

council helidon lockyer valley new business paddock to plate rural business
Gatton Star

