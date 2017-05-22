Paddinton Bear is coming to Ipswich

IN TOWN: Annette Kitching plays the part of Paddington Bear in The Cute Little Bear From Peru at the Incinerator Theatre.

HIS name is Paddington, he loves marmalade, and his story has enchanted children for decades.

Now, as The Cute Little Bear From Peru, he is headed to Ipswich, with Ipswich Little Theatre's Daytime Troupers.

Tannya Paterson, who plays Jonathon from Paddington's adopted family the Browns, after he lands in London, says the play is the latest production for the Daytime Troupe.

"We perform mostly pantomime and kids' theatre - it is a bit like Play School,” Ms Paterson said.

"The kids get really involved with it, they do the songs with us; the kids know all the songs, they really enjoy the experience.”

Casting and rehearsals for the show started in late-2016, with the cast spending their summer learning lines and also the various songs.

"Then we went into rehearsals again at the start of the year, so that we are ready for our first performances,” Ms Paterson said.

The Cute Little Bear From Peru tells the story of Paddington, a bear who comes to London after logging devastates his home, and is found by the Browns standing on the platform of Paddington station.

A series of adventures and mishaps follow as the Browns look after him, and his accident-prone nature soon comes to the fore.

The show is filled with plenty of favourite children's songs, including Down by the Station, Miss Polly had a Dolly and Five Currant Buns, along with some big dollops of marmalade, as Paddington makes new friends everywhere.

The show officially opens on Wednesday, May 31, after a family performance on May 30.

"We do two shows a day, starting on the Wednesday, then again on Friday, June 2, followed by shows on Tuesday, June 6; Wednesday, June 7, and finally on Friday, June 9,” Ms Paterson said.

"There is also a single Saturday performance on June 2, starting at 10am.”

All the shows are at the Jean Pratt Building in the Incinerator Theatre complex, Griffith Rd.

For tickets, call 0409 725 315.