Packs deliver dignity to women in remote villages

Days for Girls Ipswich Chapter co-leaders Jenny Hartfiel and Allyson Hauser help pack feminine hygiene kits to be distributed to women around the world. Rob Williams

HAVING access to feminine hygiene products is not a luxury which every girl has.

In remote villages all over the world, many young girls are forced to use rags, cardboard and even leaves during puberty.

For others, they have nothing to use, and therefore miss out on weeks at school.

A number of generous Ipswich residents are committed to helping these girls by making quality, sustainable and reusable feminine hygiene products as part of the Days for Girls organisation.

They are sent over in a kit, which also contains two pairs of underwear, ziplock plastic bags, a washcloth and soap.

Jenny Hartfiel has been involved in helping the organisation for a year, and loves knowing she is making a positive difference to women who are less fortunate.

"I saw a story in the Ipswich Advertiser calling for more help for the organisation, so I rang up and found out more and then went along to a packing day," she said.

"Now I'm running the group here in Ipswich.

"It is a very interesting and rewarding thing to do to help these young girls."

Ms Hartfiel, along with other volunteers from across the city, have been busy making packs which will be sent over to Nepal, Papua New Guinea and Bali.

To help raise money to purchase supplies for the kits, the group is hosting a fashion parade this Saturday from 1.30pm at St Thomas Hall, Laurence St, North Ipswich.

There will be lots of clothes, shoes and handbags available for purchase, raffles and games.

"We would love to see as many people as possible come down and enjoy a the afternoon and help the organisation," Ms Hartfiel said.

Tickets cost $20 each and includes a Devonshire tea.

To book tickets, phone Jenny on 0427 824 792.

If you would like to know more about Days for Girls on the global stage, or would like to donate, log onto www.daysforgirls.org.