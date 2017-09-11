PACKED HOUSE: The show that has Ipswich talking

LES MIS: Lionel Theunissen (L) and Robert Shearer (R) as Inspector Javert and Jean Valjean.

IT'S taken months of rehearsal, preparation, set construction and hundreds of hours of practice, but on Friday night Les Miserables opened to a packed house at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's latest production is the biggest ever seen on the Ipswich stage, and the performers endured thunderous applause from the audience on opening night.

The tale of Les Miserables takes place in the 1830s, more than 40 years after the French Revolution.

After being imprisoned for 19 years, Jean Valjean is freed by Inspector Javert who is the officer in charge of the prison workforce.

Valjean promptly breaks parole but later uses money from stolen silver to reinvent himself as Mayor and a factory owner.

Javert vows to take Vajean back to prison.

Eight years passes and Valjean became the guardian of a child named Cosette after her mother's death but Javert's pursuit of Vajean is relentless.

There are still tickets for this week's performances on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Don't miss out on the show everyone in Ipswich is already talking about, visit ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

Did we snap your photo?