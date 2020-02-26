Packard fired up to fight for Tokyo spot

SWIMMING: Noosa's Jake Packard says he won't leave anything to chance on his hunt for a Tokyo Olympics berth after receiving a needed wake up call last year.

After a remarkable 2018, winning Commonwealth Games relay gold and individual breaststroke silver at the Pan Pacific Championships, Packard endured a tough form slump for the following 12 months.

So much so, the 25-year-old breaststroke athlete missed out on selection for the world championships last year.

"I think that sometimes you become just a bit too complacent with what you do day in and day out with training and I think that sort of just hit home and it was a bit of a shock not making the team," Packard said.

"But that's the way sport is and you've just got to take it as it comes and it was good for me because I got to step away and actually sort of live a life, have a bit of time off."

Packard is currently in the midst of a national breaststroke camp at his home USC Spartans pool in Sippy Downs and was fired up to build form in the hopes of nailing selection for his second Olympics.

There's four spots up for grabs, two in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

"Last year I sort of got a bit of a wake up call and I'm really giving it to myself this year and not leaving anything to chance," he said.

"Its only a couple months before our trials and I think that you've just got to lay everything on the line and get everything out of yourself before major competition so that it's smooth sailing.

"We've really scheduled out what we want to achieve short term month to month and everything is going really well so hopefully we can keep on that track and put some really good times up.

"You can only do the best that you can and I think the way I've been training I've put myself in a really good position."

The national breaststroke camp, lead by USC Spartan's coach Chris Mooney, is just one of a series of technical stroke-based National Event Camps (NECs).

Along with Packard, Coast talent Tess Wallace also participated.

A women's 200m freestyle and relay camp is currently being held in Peregian Springs with Lani Pallister and Mikkayla Sheridan participating.