Showers are predicted for Ipswich this week.
Pack the umbrella as showers are predicted this week

Ashleigh Howarth
13th May 2019 12:00 AM

IPSWICH will continue to have sunny days this week, but you should pack your umbrella for the middle of the week with possible showers predicted.

Today will remain fine and sunny with a top of 25C. Light winds will become easterly 15 to 20km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday could see possible showers, with the temperature hovering around 25C during those days.

Tuesday has a 40 per cent chance of rain, and Wednesday a 50 per cent chance.

Friday and Saturday will remain clear with maximum top temperatures of 25C.

This week we will see chilly starts to the mornings, with the minimum temperatures dropping to 13C today, 14C on Tuesday and 13C on Wednesday.

The coldest morning this week will be Saturday with the minimum temperature only just reaching double figures at 11C.

Light winds will stick around all week, bringing with them an extra chill factor, which means get out the light jackets.

