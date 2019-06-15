Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ippy Cup weather forecast: Pack the brolly and sunscreen

Greg Osborn
by
15th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PUNTERS might want to use an umbrella to accessorise their outfit for today's Ipswich Cup.

The Bureau of Meteorology's is forecasting partly cloudy conditions for the day.

Temperature wise, the mercury will start out around 11C.

The good news is the day will warm up to a high of 25C.

The bad news is there is a 40 per cent chance of showers.

These will most likely be in the late afternoon and evening and will be accompanied by light winds.

Any falls, however, will be light, with possible rainfall between 0 and 1mm

You should also consider some sunscreen between 10am and 1.40pm, with the UV Index predicted to reach 4 (moderate).

Tomorrow - recovery day - will definitely be a day to stay indoors, with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

More Stories

ipswich cup 2019 ipswich weather rain sunscreen
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Family pizza business is a real plus for city

    premium_icon Family pizza business is a real plus for city

    News THICK crust or thin. Loads of toppings or just the bare essentials.

    False bid for funds backfires

    premium_icon False bid for funds backfires

    Crime Father of six lied about damage

    Wally Lewis coming to Ipswich

    premium_icon Wally Lewis coming to Ipswich

    News He will always be 'The King'