Ippy Cup weather forecast: Pack the brolly and sunscreen

PUNTERS might want to use an umbrella to accessorise their outfit for today's Ipswich Cup.

The Bureau of Meteorology's is forecasting partly cloudy conditions for the day.

Temperature wise, the mercury will start out around 11C.

The good news is the day will warm up to a high of 25C.

The bad news is there is a 40 per cent chance of showers.

These will most likely be in the late afternoon and evening and will be accompanied by light winds.

Any falls, however, will be light, with possible rainfall between 0 and 1mm

You should also consider some sunscreen between 10am and 1.40pm, with the UV Index predicted to reach 4 (moderate).

Tomorrow - recovery day - will definitely be a day to stay indoors, with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.