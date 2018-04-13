PACIFIC DAWN 'We don't think it was handled in the best way'

AN IPSWICH woman who was on board the Pacific Dawn cruise ship when a woman went overboard has revealed the frightening moment the ship was turned around.

The passenger, who was on holiday with her husband, said the crew acted immediately and a man overboard was announced.

She said it happened about 24 hours after the ship left Port Vila to head back to Australia.

"It was very sad and frightening. The ship was immediately turned around however this caused some rolling of the ship to one side and everyone was on that side trying to see anything," the woman said.

"As each minute passed we realised the chances of finding the lady were slim.

"We keep asking ourselves what if it was us? We really don't think the situation was handled in the best way."

The passenger claimed a crew member had sight of the lady however no tender boat was deployed.

"We were advised that was not possible due to the conditions," she said.

"Nevertheless I wonder what would happen in an emergency involving the entire ship if the lifeboats were not able to be used?"

The passenger said the ship would dock in Brisbane at 6am on Sunday, 24 hours late.

The ship remained in the area this morning to continue the search but authorities confirmed at 7.45am that the search had been called off.

The Captain made the announcement to passengers confirming the search had been unsuccessful.