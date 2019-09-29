Menu
DESTROYER: Fast bowler Geoff Klease spearheaded Central Districts to a dominant win over Brothers on Saturday. Rob Williams
Paceman pivotal as Centrals knocks over Brethren

Tom Bushnell
29th Sep 2019 5:52 PM
CRICKET: Geoff Klease jagged four wickets to set Central Districts up for a convincing win over Brothers in Harding Madsen Shield action on Saturday.

Knowing a sluggish outfield meant 200 was a competitive total at the Limestone Park venue, Brothers won the toss and backed themselves to bat first.

The decision backfired as Mick Ridgewell and Joel Hall were dismissed cheaply. Zach Hollis (35) and Cameron Wood (35 not out) steadied the ship but wickets continued to fall around them and the blue and white returned to the dressing room with only 137 on the scoreboard.

Right-arm quick Klease picked up 4/20. He was supported by Michael Abbott (2/24) and Lachlan Vellacott (2/38).

It was never going to be enough runs and Centrals made light work of the chase.

The home team cruised to victory, with Tim Weber (75 not out) and Lachlan Vellacott (41) guiding them to 1/138 inside 35 overs.

Sri Lankan import Danussira Gamaralalage took the only wicket for Brothers.

Centrals captain Matt Guest said his side had targeted an improved start and it was pleasing to see his charges place the opposition under pressure early.

He said a mid-week meeting of the brains trust to formulate bowling plans had proven advantageous, while the batsmen had been focusing on playing their own games and converting starts into scores.

"The boys played well,” he said.

"We devised some bowling plans, and the boys executed and did exactly what we spoke about. Brothers batting is really strong from 1-7, so it was great to get them for 137.”

Guest said the defending premier had secured three wins from as many starts and was on track to lead ahead of the Christmas break.

"As a captain it is very pleasing but we're not getting our hopes up,” he said.

"We're trying to work hard and continue building.”

Brothers batsman Cameron Wood paid credit to the opposing bowling attack.

"They bowled full and straight, and swung the ball,” he said.

"They bowled well and we weren't patient.

"It just didn't go our way. We didn't score enough runs and didn't bowl very well either.”

Wood said Brothers had lost three on the trot after featuring in last year's grand final but there was not yet cause for concern at this early stage of the season.

He said the Sri Lankan recruits again showed promise but would take some time to find their feet in the competition and adapt to Australian conditions.

