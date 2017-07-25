Pace gathers for this year's Business Awards

TOP GONG: Pennywise owners Brendon and Julie Moore and Julie and Don Moore celebrated being named the 2016 business of the year.

NOMINATIONS are now open for the highly prized Ipswich Business Awards for 2017.

The awards are an initiative of the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry - this annual event expects to be bigger and better than the years prior.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Bell said the awards were a major event on the city's calendar, providing the opportunity to recognise important business achievements in the region.

"They are hotly contested in each category and it is testament to the value they have in the business community," Mr Bell said.

The 2017 Ipswich Business Awards will be held on Saturday, November 4, at The Ipswich Civic Centre.

"The event has sold out for the past seven years so I urge people to book early to avoid disappointment," Mr Bell said.

More than 300 people put on their finery to celebrate the big night last year.

This year, hosts of the event will be Hit 105 breakfast presenters Stav and Abby.

Mr Bell was tight-lipped about the entertainment. "We will announce that closer to the big night," he said.

"To nominate, people simply need to go online to our website at www.ipswichchamber. org.au and follow the link. It is a simple process so I encourage people to not hold back, let's celebrate the good things and people of our city."

"The nominations are open until August 25 and we have a number already received at our office. Submissions will be called at the end of September. I am anticipating a growth again this year, we had over 200 nominations across the categories in 2016."

The categories include: Ipswich City Council New Business of the Year Award, Bendigo Bank Customer Service Award, Ipswich Turf Club Tourism/Community Event of the Year Award, River 94.9 Community Involvement Award, TAFE Queensland Young Business Person of the Year (35 years and under), Sirromet Business Person of the Year (36 years and over), Konica Minolta Innovation Award, The Queensland Times Small Business of the Year Award, and the RPQ Pty Ltd Business of the Year Award. The President's Award is a highly prized award, presented by the chamber.

Winners from last year include the Pterodactyl Helicopters named The Queensland Times Small Business of the Year winner for the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2016. Owner and chief pilot Mike Jarvis highly values the award.

"I was over the moon, just terrific to take out this award. I sat at the awards night dinner and I have to say felt insignificant compared to the great business people that surrounded us. It was just great to win, I am very proud," Mr Jarvis said.

Kaitlyn Moore, mum of three and successful businesswomen, was honoured with the TAFE Queensland South West, Young Person of the Year Award. She continues to lead her business, O'Connell Agencies, from strength to strength.

"We have many examples of winners who have continued to grow their reputation because of the award. It says something to the local business community but also boosts the winner's confidence to know they are marking an impact, there is a real pride in taking out one of these awards," Mr Bell said.