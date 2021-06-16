P-plater’s ‘selfish’ merging act

A young P-plater is in strife after dashcam footage of her attempting to cut traffic went viral.

The woman, from Sydney's west, was caught on another driver's dashcam attempting to jump the peak hour queue by driving up an empty parking lane on June 11.

The video showed her green Hyundai Getz attempting to slip into a small gap in the backed-up traffic on Rawson St, Auburn.

However, the driver of a silver Toyota Camry, who had likely been patiently sitting in the peak hour queue, sped forward to try and cut her off.

The P-plater speeding up to try and access the traffic. Picture: Dashcam Owners Australia

The silver Camry driver swerved to fill the lane and stop her from moving up but his attempt to cut her off ended with him hitting her car.

The Camry driver could be seen shaking his fist at the P-plater as she gets out of her car to survey the damage.

The P-plater then takes a photo of the Camry's number plate and of any potential damage done to the car.

The Camry driver hit the P-plater. Picture: Dashcam Owners Australia

The light then turns green and the silver Camry makes a break for it, cutting off another car and almost causing another crash as he speeds away from the P-plater.

In another ironic twist, the P-plater then gets back in her car, forcing the dashcam owner to slam on their brakes to avoid her hitting them.

The P-plater speeds around the bend, swerving into the dashcam owner's lane again before swerving back to the left.

The dashcam owner was almost hit by the P-plater. Picture: Dashcam Owners Australia

Footage of the wild incident was submitted to Dashcam Owners Australia's Facebook page, with commenters divided on who was in the wrong.

"If it's one thing I hate on the road it's grubs like this that just think they can cut in where ever they want. Do people not understand the meaning of a solid white line? Get in the right lane and wait like everyone else," one commenter wrote, referring to the P-plater attempting to jump across the solid white line.

"Guess the Camry driver wasn't having this s**tty cue (sic) jumper but than she almost crashes. Maybe wait like the rest of us or get your a**e out of bed earlier to get to work earlier next time," another added.

Other people were on the side of the P-plater, saying the Camry should've just let her in.

"This is happening more and more and it's annoying other driver that are actually waiting. People constantly cutting people off, it has to stop I'm amazed there's not more accidents," one said.

"The reason they can get in is because there is a large gap. The attitude of the silver car driver is bad. You should give way to other drivers whenever safe, especially L and P-platers," another said.

"If someone makes a mistake that doesn't give you the right to damage their property," a third said.

Originally published as P-plater's 'selfish' merging act