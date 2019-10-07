Menu
P plater tells police he smoked at least four joints

7th Oct 2019
A P-PLATER who told police he had smoked between four and five joints has lost his licence and copped a fine.

Gregory Bunney, from Regency Downs, was driving on Bumstead Road in Crestmead when he was pulled over by police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss said police pulled over the 21-year-old on July 13 at 7.40pm, where he then admitted he had recently taken drugs.

"He made admissions to smoking four or five joints of marijuana in the past seven days," Sen Cons Boss said.

A drug test confirmed Bunney had marijuana in his system and he was charged with operating a car under the influence of drugs.

Bunney pleaded guilty to the charge in the Gatton Magistrates Court last week.

His lawyer told Magistrate Roger Stark that Bunney was not a regular marijuana user.

Mr Stark fined Bunney $400, disqualified him from driving for three months and recorded his conviction.

crime drug driving gatton magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

