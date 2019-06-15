P-plater clocked at 100km/h over limit

A P-PLATER has been banned from driving for six months after allegedly being clocked at more than 100km/h over the speed limit in the Mid North.

The incident is among the worst high-level speeding offences detected on South Australian roads to date in 2018/19.

Police say they caught a Holden Commodore sedan travelling at 201km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Horrocks Highway at Barinia, just north of Clare, about 9.30pm on Friday.

The alleged driver - a 28-year-old Parafield Gardens man - was issued with fines for speeding and breaching the conditions of his provisional licence.

He also received an instant loss of licence for six months.

According to SA Police online expiation data, 144,992 drivers have been nabbed speeding so far in 2018/19.

Among the most serious incidents, a White Toyota sedan was detected travelling at 206km/h in a 110km/h zone in the Hills/Fleurieu area on February 2 while a car with WA registration plates was caught doing 186km/h in a 110km/h zone in the Far North on March 7.

And a white Toyota sedan was clocked in the Murraylands on October 21 travelling at 185km/h in a 110km/h zone.

All three drivers were slapped with $1096 fines.

SA Police acting superintendent Damien Epps urged drivers to slow down.

"Speeds like the one that the driver was caught at near Clare yesterday are very concerning to police, as we know the faster you go, the faster you hit," he said.

"Unfortunately some motorists seem to drive like they are invincible when contained inside a motor vehicle.

"The risk of a casualty crash doubles with each 5km/h increase in speed on a 60km/h speed limited road, or with each 10km/h increase in speed on 110km/h roads."

Acting superintendent Epps said drivers who flout the road rules should expect to be slapped with a fine and, depending of circumstances, they may instantly lose their licence and have their car impounded for 28 days.

"Police simply ask everyone to play their part in road safety by making good choices and obeying speed limits," he said.

"The life you save could be your own."

Meanwhile, a woman has lost her licence for a year after she was caught allegedly drink driving at Queenstown.

Police stopped a Mitsubishi Pajero on Port Rd about 1.40am and breath-tested its female driver.

The woman allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.195 - Almost four times the legal limit.

The 41-year-old Semaphore woman was issued with a 12-month immediate loss of licence notice and her car was impounded for 28 days.

She will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.