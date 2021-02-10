Menu
Crime

P-plater busted for drug driving on Gatton road

Ali Kuchel
10th Feb 2021
A provisional licensed driver has been fined after police found him driving with cannabis in his system.

Cody Stephen Slattery appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 1, for one charge of driving under the influence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor said Slattery was intercepted by police on Western Drive at Gatton.

He participated in a roadside drug test and was taken to the Gatton police station where a saliva sample revealed he had delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – THC – in his system.

Slattery, 20, represented himself and didn’t comment on the charge.

Magistrate Damien Carroll said Slattery had one traffic violation on his history from November last year.

Slattery pleaded guilty to the one charge.

Slattery was fined $250 and disqualified from driving for three months.

He was ordered to pay the fine within one month, or complete 13 hours of community service.

