Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

P-plater blames speed on being tailgated in roadworks zone

Liana Turner
by
16th Oct 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2019 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE has allowed an appeal against the Roads and Maritime Service's disqualification of a P-plater's licence.

The young driver faced Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Natasha Wood told the court her client was being tailgated and became flustered, speeding above the 60km/h road limit zone.

He had been clocked exceeding that limit by more than 10, but less than 20km/h.

Magistrate Jeff Linden allowed the appeal.

"I have some sympathy for people in roadworks areas where the signs are partly covered, fully covered and there's no work going on at all," Mr Linden said.

More Stories

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Family home and shed lost in separate blazes

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Family home and shed lost in separate blazes

    News Investigators are yet to determine the cause of two blazes yesterday, one which took out a Goodna family's home, and the other that destroyed a shed.

    World War II digger still putting along at 100

    premium_icon World War II digger still putting along at 100

    News Mr Bousen hit the century milestone on September 30.

    Ipswich Festival boosted by state government funding

    premium_icon Ipswich Festival boosted by state government funding

    News 'We're now a recognised event on TEQ's calendar.'

    Where Queensland needs 21 new schools now

    premium_icon Where Queensland needs 21 new schools now

    Education Report finds least 20 independent schools need to be built by 2036