P-plate driver nabbed with drugs in system
After visiting friends on the Gold Coast, one young driver hit the road for a long drive home.
Unfortunately for Paul Hutchinson Reakes, police were doing patrols on the Pacific Highway in Gaven on September 15.
Police pulled Hutchinson Reakes over for a drug test – which he failed.
Further tests showed he had traces of marijuana in his system.
The Gatton Magistrates Court heard the 21-year-old P-plate driver told police he had been driving back home to Laidley after spending time with mates.
Hutchinson Reakes pleaded guilty to drug driving and was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.
A conviction was not recorded.