Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Hutchinson Reakes pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his system. Photo: Jeff Camden
Paul Hutchinson Reakes pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his system. Photo: Jeff Camden
News

P-plate driver nabbed with drugs in system

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
17th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

After visiting friends on the Gold Coast, one young driver hit the road for a long drive home.

Unfortunately for Paul Hutchinson Reakes, police were doing patrols on the Pacific Highway in Gaven on September 15.

Police pulled Hutchinson Reakes over for a drug test – which he failed.

Further tests showed he had traces of marijuana in his system.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard the 21-year-old P-plate driver told police he had been driving back home to Laidley after spending time with mates.

Hutchinson Reakes pleaded guilty to drug driving and was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was not recorded.

gatton court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Development endangering popular heritage precinct

        premium_icon Development endangering popular heritage precinct

        Council News A council bid to lop a copse of mature gum trees in Limestone Park has sparked anger, with residents identifying problems with works along Salisbury Rd.

        How this great-grandma got in to deadlifting at 90 years old

        premium_icon How this great-grandma got in to deadlifting at 90 years old

        News A 90-year-old great grandmother who can deadlift 25kg like she’s picking up packed...

        Families cement their roots to mark developer’s milestone

        premium_icon Families cement their roots to mark developer’s milestone

        News A number of trees were planted in a new park, which is set to open early next year...

        IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        • 17th Dec 2019 7:00 AM