FATAL: A person has been killed after a car hit a tree on Batchlers Rd at Bundaberg north.
FATAL: A person has been killed after a car hit a tree on Batchlers Rd at Bundaberg north.
20-year-old man killed in fatal crash

Carolyn Booth
by
28th May 2019 4:56 PM | Updated: 29th May 2019 5:54 AM
Update 8am:  A P-PLATE driver who died in a fatal car crash yesterday in Bundaberg North has been revealed as a 20-year-old man from Svensson Heights. 

Emergency Services were called to the scene on Batchlers Rd at 3.45pm where it is believed the Ford Falcon sedan lost control and struck a tree. 

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time of the accident of have dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the crash to contact them. 

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. 

Yesterday: A P-PLATE driver has died after a car hit a tree in Bundaberg North on Tuesday afternoon.

Bundaberg police Inspector Pat Swindells confirmed emergency services were called to the crash along Batchlers Rd about 3.45pm.

"On arrival they located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and the driver was deceased," he said.

"The Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating the circumstances of the crash, they will investigate three things, the driver, the road conditions and the vehicle conditions."

Insp Swindells said the section of the road where the crash happened was not bitumen and he urged all road users to drive according to the conditions.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

