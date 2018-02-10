WATCH: P-Plate driver who fled from POLAIR punished

P-PLATE driver Kade Barnes fled from police at speed in his red Holden ute, the pursuit tracked from above by the crew aboard the POLAIR helicopter.

The 18-year-old offender has now been booted off the road for six months and fined more than $6000 for not stopping after he went before an Ipswich court for his driving offences.

He could have gone to jail.

The Redbank Plains teen driver pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Goodna on January 14; and failing to stop for police.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said police saw a red Holden ute being driven erratically and followed it to the Warrego Highway.

Barnes had driven onto the wrong side of the road and at Dinmore took the river road and gone through a red light.

He drove in a 60km/hour zone at speed doing 120km/h.

Kade Barnes (in black shirt) outside Ipswich Courthouse. Staff Photographer

A police car with flashing lights and siren activated tried to stop Barnes but he drove away at speed.

Mr Ballard said POLAIR tracked his red ute to a unit complex in Redbank Plains and its driver and a passenger were seen to decamp into a unit.

When police asked Barnes why he failed to stop he replied: "just stupid".

Defence lawyer John Shanahan said his driving behaviour had been foolish and rash but Barnes had since shown full compliance with police.

He sought for a probation order and that a conviction not be recorded.

"The biggest thing is the disqualification. Removing his car for two years it's a big impact for an 18-year-old," Mr Shanahan said.

Magistrate, Virginia Sturgess said Barnes would be fined $6307.50 for not stopping.

"You committed two of the most stupid of offences particularly failing to stop. There are mandatory penalties," Ms Sturgess told him.

"You admitted to police what you did was stupid. You described your acts as stupid. I agree with you.

"I have a choice of sending you to jail for 50 days or a fine of $6307.50. The consequences for failing to stop are serious."

Ms Sturgess said Barnes was in court last year for offences of breaking into a motor vehicle and stealing and put on probation.

She said Barnes did need supervision and sentenced him to a probation order of nine months.

Disqualified for six months and fined $6307.50 - sent to SPER. A conviction was not recorded.

"Do not drive. It will see you in a great deal of trouble Mr Barnes," Ms Sturgess warned.