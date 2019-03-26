Seven ways to get closer to $70m Oz Lotto jackpot

Oz Lotto's $70 million draw is the biggest jackpot the game has offered so far this year.

As many snap up their last-minute tickets

The Lott has confirmed to News Corp that one in four Australian adult players are expected to have a ticket on Tuesday night.

There has only been one Oz Lotto division one winner so far this year, a Bathurst couple who won $20 million in January.

Last year there were 20 division one winning Oz Lotto entries, which collectively won more than $253.7 million.

If you want to be in it to win it, The Lott's spokesman Matt Hart said these seven steps were important to consider:

1. COULD THERE BE A WINNING STATE?

Last year, some Australian states saw more Oz Lotto division one wins than others. New South Wales enjoyed the most Oz Lotto division one wins, with eight prizes collectively worth more than $107.01 million - in places such as Griffith, Lithgow and Allambie Heights.

Victoria had six wins worth a total of $82.5 million, in places such as Wodonga, Ringwood and the Melbourne CBD.

Queensland had four wins worth a collective $37.12 million, in places such as Hervey Bay, Townsville and the Gold Coast.

Three wins worth $27.5 million were in Western Australia. South Australia had two wins worth a collective $25 million in the Limestone Coast and in Myrtle Bank.

2. DOES ENTRY SIZE MATTER?

Last year, an 18-game entry was the most common winning entry type. Of the dozen or so different entry types that scored division one in 2018, about 30 per cent were 18-game entries. But this isn't always the best way to go. The smallest division one winning entry was a 5-game entry, while the biggest was a 50-game entry.

3. A MARKED ENTRY

Mr Hart said about 60 per cent of last year's division one winning entries were marked entries. Marked entries are entries where people carefully chose the numbers using family birthdates, favourite numbers and even numbers that came to them in a dream. The other 40 per cent were random QuickPicks.

An Oz Lotto ticket — the Quickpick is one of many entries. Picture: AAP

4. BE REGISTERED

Mr Hart said 90 per cent of last year's Oz Lotto wins went to registered players.

5. PRIVATE SYNDICATES HAVE BENEFITS

Private syndicates shared about a quarter of last year's Oz Lotto wins.

6. DON'T FORGET SYSTEM ENTRIES

Mr Hart added that about a quarter of last year's Oz Lotto division one wins were from System entries.

"This entry is a special type of entry that allows you to pick more numbers in a single game," he said.

"This not only gives you more chances to win division one, but also other divisional prizes.

For a standard game, players can only pick seven numbers, but with a System 8 entry, for example, they can choose eight numbers."

7. 'HOT' AND 'COLD' NUMBERS

The most frequently drawn (or "hot") numbers are: 33, 7, 25, 19 and 27

The least frequently drawn (or "cold") numbers are: 10, 42, 23, 18 and 30