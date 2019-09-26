Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keep your animals on a leash.
Keep your animals on a leash. CONTRIBUTED
Letters to the Editor

Dog owners should stop their roaming pets

25th Sep 2019 11:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE weather is warming up and the mornings are now lighter about 5am-5.30am, so why do some dog owners think it's their right to allow their big dogs to run loose in Sutton Park and down the bikeway paths behind the shopping centre?

Plenty of us are out at that time with our dogs on a lead.

It doesn't make for a relaxed walk, being on the watch for other dogs looming.

Do the right thing and obey the laws, people.

The off-leash park is down by the schools.

CORAL RAE ANDREW

Brassall

dog and pet health letters to the editior opinion walking
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hospital staff step up to help people with cerebral palsy

    premium_icon Hospital staff step up to help people with cerebral palsy

    Health 'It can be very expensive. If parents are able to find the right connections through NDIS, it makes it a lot easier. In the past it was a lot more difficult.'

    FREE: Council's extra wheelie bin offer, if you qualify

    premium_icon FREE: Council's extra wheelie bin offer, if you qualify

    News An additional free wheelie bin is being offered to some residents