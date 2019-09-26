Dog owners should stop their roaming pets

THE weather is warming up and the mornings are now lighter about 5am-5.30am, so why do some dog owners think it's their right to allow their big dogs to run loose in Sutton Park and down the bikeway paths behind the shopping centre?

Plenty of us are out at that time with our dogs on a lead.

It doesn't make for a relaxed walk, being on the watch for other dogs looming.

Do the right thing and obey the laws, people.

The off-leash park is down by the schools.

CORAL RAE ANDREW

Brassall