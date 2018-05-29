Owner's shock as fire destroys restored home

WHEN Sonya Woolley's phone started ringing late last night, she had no idea the call was to deliver devastating news.

On Monday night, the North Ipswich home Ms Woolley dedicated the past three years of her life to rebuilding was destroyed by fire.

The house was unoccupied when emergency services were called to the building on Fitzgibbon St at 8.40pm.

Four fire units and 16 personnel worked to bring the fire under control.

This morning Ms Woolley returned to the property to see investigators inspecting the burnt-out husk of what was to be the jewel of her granny flat business.

The gardener, decorator owner and Eastern Heights resident said more than $3000 in linen alone had gone up in smoke.

Another four to six weeks, and the property would have been ready to rent out - as executive accommodation - after an extensive build, that carefully highlighted the heritage of the original home.

"It was going to be an unofficial display home," Ms Woolley said.

A home on Fitzgibbon St, North Ipswich was destroyed by fire overnight. Helen Spelitis

"The walls and fit-out wasn't finished yet, but we'd done 3m high ceilings, inside were items like an antique bird cage… That's my heart and soul for the last three years."

When Ms Woolley took over the property it was too dilapidated to be renovated, so before Christmas she started an entirely new build using recycled timber from the original home.

The 50sq m block was to be an example to investors on what Ms Woolley and her work partner could do via their business Ipswich Granny Flats.

Sonia Woolley received a call late on Monday night saying the house she has been rebuilding for the past three years had gone up in flames. Helen Spelitis

When Ms Woolley took over the property it was too dilapidated to be renovated, so before Christmas she started an entirely new build using recycled timber from the original home.

The 50sq m block was to be an example to investors on what Ms Woolley and her work partner could do via their business Ipswich Granny Flats.

Onlookers watch as fire crews fight a house fire on Fitzgibbon St, North Ipswich last night. Scott Thomson

Police established a crime scene late last night and guarded the site until fire and scientific investigators arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown and it is being treated as suspicious.