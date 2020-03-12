Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Owners of Brisbane bar in ugly dispute

by Anthony Marx
12th Mar 2020 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PUB DUST UP

A rather ugly dispute has flared up between the two owners of Bar 951, a craft beer and dining joint in Brisbane.

The Cannon Hill venue opened in late 2018 and has grown to have a devoted clientele enamoured with the quality of the locally-sourced brews and classic pub grub.

But co-owner Michael Church and his missus, Lucyna Banas, have launched a Supreme court claim to have the trading entity Bar 951 Pty Ltd wound up.

It's understood Church had a falling out with his co-director Sally Darr early last year that has seen her continue to operate the business by herself.

Complicating matters is the fact that Church operates home-brewing supplies business Cannon Hill Brewing on Wynnum Road right next door to Bar 951. Talk about awkward!

If the wind-up bid succeeds, it's believed that the liquidation would extinguish Darr's liquor license.

That would then free up Church up to start brewing on his site, a goal that we understand has so far eluded him because of the original license granted to Bar 951.

Darr told us she planned to lodge a defence in the court case but otherwise would not discuss the matter yesterday. Church declined to comment.

brewer brisbane's bar 951 cannon hill craft beer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Furious pensioners revolt over CBD parking fines

        premium_icon Furious pensioners revolt over CBD parking fines

        News FIESTY pensioners from one singing group have taken to the streets in a revolt over the lack of parking after being slugged with $100 fines.

        Teen admits to lighting fire near house

        premium_icon Teen admits to lighting fire near house

        News Youth awaits sentence on charge of endangering home

        ‘Extraordinary’ effort by Ipswich team

        premium_icon ‘Extraordinary’ effort by Ipswich team

        Sport The Ipswich club’s “Iron Girl’’ will lead an outstanding group to the national...

        FREE JETS DAY: Say thanks to brave helpers

        premium_icon FREE JETS DAY: Say thanks to brave helpers

        Sport Ipswich’s first round of the Intrust Super Cup will thank and honour sacrifice.