$120K home sells for $3m plus

Rod and Kathy O'Connell have sold their home in Chelmer. Image: AAP/Claudia Baxter.

A MAJESTIC turn-of-the-century Queenslander bought for just $120,000 more than a quarter of a century ago has sold for $3.3 million.

The five-bedroom home known as 'Arcadia' at 56 Victoria Ave, Chelmer sold for the first time in 27 years, in what was the biggest sale of the past week in the state according to CoreLogic.

This turn-of-the-century Queenslander at 56 Victoria Ave, Chelmer, has sold.

The renovated, circa 1905 house with 14ft ceilings, decorative timber fretwork and an ornate fireplace sits on a massive 2704 sqm block with a swimming pool and tennis court.

The pool at the home at 56 Victoria Ave, Chelmer.

Owner Kathy O'Connell told The Courier-Mail the home was on one of the few large blocks of land left in Chelmer, as many of the tennis courts in the suburb had been sold off and developed.

This property at 56 Victoria Ave, Chelmer, has sold for $3.3m.

The property was marketed by Jason Adcock of Adcock Prestige.

Records show it sold for $120,000 in August 1990.

The kitchen in the home at 56 Victoria Ave, Chelmer.

Chelmer, which is 7km west of Brisbane's CBD, has a median house price of $1.05 million and is a high demand suburb with quality public and private schools including St Aidan's, St Peters, Brisbane Boys' College and Graceville State School.

The sitting room in the home at 56 Victoria Ave, Chelmer.

The second biggest sale of the week in Queensland, according to CoreLogic, was a property at 33 Chilton St, Sunnybank Hills.

Inside the home at 33 Chilton St, Sunnybank Hills, which has sold.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 3814 sqm of land sold for $2.828 million through M8 Realty.

But the real drawcard was the fact the site comes with the opportunity to build 17 townhouses or seven house and land lots.

The house on the property at 33 Chilton St, Sunnybank Hills.