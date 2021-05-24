Owner’s fight to get dog off death row lands in court

A MAREEBA family has won an 11th hour reprieve to save their dog from death row after it was wrongly accused of attacking another dog.

Peppa, a four-year-old Labrador cross staffordshire bull terrier, was deemed a "menacing dog" by Mareeba Shire Council officers in June last year before a destruction order was given a month later.

She had been accused of attacking a small dog named Quinn in May with the owners claiming a black dog had jumped the fence of a Mareeba house and attacked Quinn, who suffered several bites.

In a decision handed down by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal earlier this month, the court heard although Peppa's owner applied for a review of the decision, the destruction order was made because she was homeless and Peppa could not be kept in an enclosure.

But QCAT member Michael Howe, who presided over the hearing, found Peppa was not the culprit in the attack.

This was despite council taking the step of showing Quinn's owners a photo board of various dogs from which they identified Peppa as the offending dog.

In his published decision he said Quinn's owners had described the attacking animal as a male entirely black dog believed to be a pit bull, while Peppa was brindle and female.

He concluded Peppa was there and a third party to the attack which involved another unnamed dog.

"On the available evidence, I am not reasonably satisfied that the dog which attacked

Quinn was Peppa," he said.

"I regard the matter before me as a matter of serious consequences. If the charge is

made out, Peppa faces destruction."

He said he also feared the consequences for Peppa's owner who suffered from mental health issues and had a strong bond with her dog.

The owner's identity was suppressed by the tribunal due to her young age and mental health vulnerability, with her mother representing her in court.

Speaking outside court a council spokesman confirmed Peppa had been returned to her owner.

"The correct dog was found and due process was followed," he said.

Originally published as Owner's fight to get dog off death row lands in court