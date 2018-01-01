Owners’ anger over mauled pet

A FAMILY's beloved little dog is ­recovering after a brutal attack where it was nearly ripped in two by a neighbour's pets.

Lily, an eight-year-old maltese ­terrier cross, needed emergency ­surgery after she was attacked by a red cattle dog and a pit bull that jumped over the fence into the Keech ­family's yard.

Brian Keech said his seven-year-old son Andrew had let Lily out of the house at 6.30am on December 22 while he was making a coffee when the frightening incident occurred.

"I heard really high-pitched barking and I looked out and saw the pit bull and red cattle dog from next door, and they were using my little dog as a chew toy," Mr Keech said.

A pitbull terrier classified as a restricted breed.

"She was howling and they were just fighting over her. Myself and ­another neighbour ran at the dogs, who let her go, and my little boy had to comfort her while she was bleeding all over the place."

Lily suffered puncture wounds around her ribs, tears to her abdomen and muscle damage in her hip.

She required emergency surgery which cost the Keech family almost $2000. An anonymous woman who heard about the incident on social media paid $50 of the bill.

"We'd love to thank that lady … it was very heartfelt and generous," Mr Keech said.

Mr Keech said his son Andrew was also greatly distressed while his much-loved pet was at the vet.

The neighbours were away on holiday but after the Townsville City Council's dog catcher contacted them Mr Keech believes a friend or family members took the dogs away.

Mr Keech encouraged dog ­owners to be responsible and ensure dogs were trained and safety secured in yards.