Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Owners’ anger over mauled pet

by SAM BIDEY

A  FAMILY's beloved little dog is ­recovering after a brutal attack where it was nearly ripped in two by a neighbour's pets.

Lily, an eight-year-old maltese ­terrier cross, needed emergency ­surgery after she was attacked by a red cattle dog and a pit bull that jumped over the fence into the Keech ­family's yard.

Brian Keech said his seven-year-old son Andrew had let Lily out of the house at 6.30am on December 22 while he was making a coffee when the frightening incident occurred.

"I heard really high-pitched barking and I looked out and saw the pit bull and red cattle dog from next door, and they were using my little dog as a chew toy," Mr Keech said.

A pitbull terrier classified as a restricted breed.
A pitbull terrier classified as a restricted breed.

"She was howling and they were just fighting over her. Myself and ­another neighbour ran at the dogs, who let her go, and my little boy had to comfort her while she was bleeding all over the place."

Lily suffered puncture wounds around her ribs, tears to her abdomen and muscle damage in her hip.

She required emergency surgery which cost the Keech family almost $2000. An anonymous woman who heard about the incident on social media paid $50 of the bill.

"We'd love to thank that lady … it was very heartfelt and generous," Mr Keech said.

Mr Keech said his son Andrew was also greatly distressed while his much-loved pet was at the vet.

The neighbours were away on holiday but after the Townsville City Council's dog catcher contacted them Mr Keech believes a friend or family members took the dogs away.

Mr Keech encouraged dog ­owners to be responsible and ensure dogs were trained and safety secured in yards.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  dangerous pets dog attack editors picks pet ban pets pitbulls

News Corp Australia
New Year's Eve rain 'a recipe for disaster' at Ipswich event

New Year's Eve rain 'a recipe for disaster' at Ipswich event

As severe storms began lashing the region organisers were attempting to construct the stage and site for celebrations.

Make a resolution to save at least three lives

80-year-old Francis Klein of Booval is giving blood for a final time with the help of enrolled nurse Nicole Gentry at the Ipswich Red Cross Blood Service centre in 2017.

Christmas is a time when many regular donors take a break.

Ute thief pulls knife at Bundamba skate park

Ipswich detectives are investigating the theft of this red Toyota Hilux from Bundamba skate park with the registration plate, below, 97 JRC.

Stolen car clocked at more than 150kmh

premium_icon $20,000 for first-home buyers with New Year changes

'We also want to give an incentive to people to build new properties.'

Local Partners