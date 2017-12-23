Battle of the gigantic penises

THE man with the world's biggest penis has been accused of "cheating" by using weights to stretch his massive member.

The accusation against Roberto Esquivel Cabrera comes from none other than his greatest rival - New Yorker Jonah Falcon, owner of the world's second largest penis.

Mr Cabrera, who measures in at just under 19 inches (48cm), made headlines this week after winning a lifelong battle to be officially recognised as "disabled".

The 55-year-old Mexican claims he is barely able to walk - let alone work - due to the sheer size of his phallus, and now receives a government pension.

But Mr Falcon, 47, alleges that Mr Cabrera achieved his mammoth size by using weights "constantly" to stretch his foreskin and that his organ is actually "normal underneath".

"His penis isn't 19 inches," Mr Falcon told The Sun.

"Doctors have acknowledged this and said he could have a normal sex life if he is essentially circumcised."

Mr Falcon, who made headlines in 2012 after he was stopped and frisked at San Francisco International Airport after security staff became suspicious of the bulge in his trousers, claims his manhood is 13.5 inches when erect.

Mr Falcon was previously recognised as having the biggest penis in the world until Mr Cabrera, 55, burst onto the scene in 2015 and declared himself the official record holder.

Doctors who have examined Mr Cabrera both physically and psychologically have said that the Mexican had been "obsessed" with his member since childhood and started using weights to stretch his genitalia as a teenager.

According Dr Jesus David Salazar Gonzalez, Mr Cabrera achieved this by strapping the weights to his penis and holding them in place with bands of elasticated material.

Mr Falcon said this practice amounted to cheating.

"The man stretched his foreskin constantly, from what I understand, but it's normal underneath," he told The Sun.

"I think it's ridiculous and he seems kind of desperate."

Mr Falcon opened up about life with an enormous penis on British morning television with ITV's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

"When I look down at myself I don't see anything special," he said in the 2012 interview.

"But I still enjoy having something special - every person does."

Mr Falcon said he first realised there was something "different" about him at the age of 10 when his schoolmates started giving him funny looks in the changing rooms.

He initially assumed it was because, unlike most of his friends, he had not been circumcised.

"I was eight inches at the time," he said. "Now it's around nine - and 13-and-a-half when erect."

Mr Falcon claimed he had been offered roles in pornographic films but turned them down out of shyness.

"I can't perform in public," he told The Sun. "I'm a show off but I'm not doing it in front of other people."

Mr Cabrera made the headlines in 2015 after a video went viral showing him weighing his member to prove its authenticity.

This week he succeeded in getting the Mexican Government to accept his disability claim but says he will still have to supplement his meagre allowance with charity help.

"I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me. They say that they will call me, but they never do," he told the Daily Star.

"Every four months they give me some economic assistance but it is not enough. I visit the food banks every day to take my meals at 12 o'clock."

Mr Cabrera has refused several opportunities to have his penis surgically reduced, despite having been advised that it would be the best course of action for his health.

"We have advised him 'Mr Roberto, the best thing for you is that the doctors give a normal shape to your penis so that it doesn't hurt you, in order to have sexual relationships, in order to have children," Dr Gonzalez said.

"But he doesn't accept it, he'd rather have a penis bigger than the rest of the people."

Mr Cabrera has admitted he would like his 'record-breaking' penis to earn him a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

"I am famous because I have the biggest penis in the world," he said.

"I am happy with my penis, I know nobody has the size I have. I would like to be in the Guinness Book of Records but they don't recognise this record."