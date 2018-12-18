Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A beloved family cat has found itself in a hairy situation after being stuck in a large tree for two days. Now the concerned pet owner fears it may ‘die’.
A beloved family cat has found itself in a hairy situation after being stuck in a large tree for two days. Now the concerned pet owner fears it may ‘die’.
Pets & Animals

Cat stuck in tree for two days may ‘die’

by Emily Halloran
18th Dec 2018 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELOVED family cat has found itself in a hairy situation after being stuck in a large tree for two days. Now the concerned pet owner fears it may 'die'.

The Coomera resident posted a photo of the cat stuck in the tree onto a community page group seeking help.

The post reads: "My cat has been stuck up this tree for two days. He is VERY high up … I am worried he is going to die up there."

The owner wrote on the post that firefighters came out but were "unable to get access."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said they had not received a call about any animals stuck in a tree.

Dozens of concerned neighbours and locals have offered the pet owner help.

One person said to try to get the cat down by wetting it with the hose.

Others have offered help to arrange cherry pickers to help remove the cat from the tree, or to cut it down.

The Bulletin has tried to get in to contact with the owner

More to come.

animals cats family animals

Top Stories

    Fitness chain chooses Ipswich to open its 500th gym

    premium_icon Fitness chain chooses Ipswich to open its 500th gym

    Health On average the company opens one new club each week across Australia.

    Toowoomba Range re-opens after morning truck rollover

    Toowoomba Range re-opens after morning truck rollover

    Breaking Truck rolls on Toowoomba range causing traffic congestion

    Date set for Pisasale hearing

    premium_icon Date set for Pisasale hearing

    Crime Paul Pisasale will face court in the new year.

    Milestone couple took no chances in 74 flood

    premium_icon Milestone couple took no chances in 74 flood

    News 'Blue eyes' had Joan asking around town

    • 18th Dec 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners