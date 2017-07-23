Overtime victory shows Ipswich's true QBL Force

Ipswich Force import Markel Walker played a leading role in upsetting the QBL competition leaders this afternoon.

IPSWICH had to venture into overtime against the competition pacesetters to secure what could be the team's most important win this season.

But Force head coach Brad George was left asking "why can't they do that all the time?''

George was proud of the extra-time aggression his team displayed in ending Logan's unbeaten Queensland Basketball League run this season.

Force's 107-97 victory after five minutes of additional play this afternoon has kept Ipswich's state league playoff hopes alive.

"It definitely helps to get that win,'' George said after the victory at Logan's home stadium.

"It was a pretty tough physical game, back and forth all game. The girls just showed good character to fight and stay in it.''

Captain Bree Farley led the way when it mattered most, assisted by imports Markel Walker (36 points) and Shenita Landry (20).

"They played hard and aggressive in overtime which blew it open and that's how we need to play all the time,'' George said.

"It's a good confidence boost because they (Logan) hadn't lost in 14 games.''

Extra time was needed after the teams were deadlocked at 90-90 after the fourth quarter.

Ipswich's crucial victory came after Force battled the chilly conditions in Toowoomba on Friday night.

"It was just cold and ugly,'' George said of that 82-54 victory.

"It's always tough to play up there . . . it wasn't pretty but to get the result is what matters.''

The Force women can keep their top eight finals hopes alive by beating Gold Coast this weekend before a crucial home game against South West in the last round.

The Force men are playing Logan in their latest game this afternoon.

The Ipswich side finally regained a winning feeling in their 112-88 victory over the Mountaineers on Friday night.

Loyal Ipswich guard Jason Ralph captained the side in the absence of injured American James Legan, who has thanked everyone for their support after he suffered a broken leg the previous weekend.

Ralph scored 19 points, giving support to Kyle Harvey with 26.