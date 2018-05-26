OVERSUPPLY: Where rental prices are about to drop

PRICE DROP: An oversupply in rental properties in Redbank Plains will force rental prices down says real estate agent Darren Boettcher (inset).

RENTERS will be spoilt for choice on properties in one Ipswich suburb as the supply of homes outstrips demand. Meanwhile investors should beware.

Redbank Plains is Queensland's fastest growing suburb as people flock to the area filling brand new homes entering the rental market each month.

But Ipswich Real estate agent Darren Boettcher said the rapid residential development, fuelled by interstate investors, meant renters could take their pick while investors should prepare for a drop in rental returns.

It's a situation Mr Boettcher predicted in June 2016 when he warned a large amount of new homes were about to start coming onto the market, triggering a price correction.

According to Mr Boettcher that price correction is arriving now.

"There's an oversupply," Mr Boettcher said.

"A lot of new properties are being built, which is great for Ipswich and great for first-home owners, but investors and landlords need to be aware the rental asking price will come down."

Property and development reports produced by Ipswich City Council have consistently found Redbank Plains to be the fastest growing suburb in the city.

It's also among the fastest growing areas in the state.

Last year in Redbank Plains 640 new homes were built, 346 new lots were approved and 421 areas for new lots were created, according to the council's Planning and Development Annual Report Card 2017.

According to the latest data from the REIQ Ipswich's vacancy rate has increased to 3%.

Vacancy rates offer a guide on how many properties are vacant in an area where anything below 2% indicates a housing shortage.

The average asking rent for Redbank Plains is about $340 a week. For an extra $20, renters can find a brand new 4-bedroom home in suburbs like Brassall.

Mr Boettcher said landlords struggling to rent out their properties should reconsider the asking price.

"It's certainly not a doom and gloom situation, just an oversupply," Mr Boettcher said.

"The landlords out there need to be wary and conscious of it when setting rent."

He said owners looking to stay competitive could also consider renovations to kitchens and bathrooms.