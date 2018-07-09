Overnight temperatures plummet to 0C

TEMPERATURES in Ipswich are expected to return to single digits this week following an unseasonably warm spell on the weekend.

This morning will drop down as low as 1C with the chance of some morning frost in some places while daytime maximums will reach 22C.

It's even colder in Boonah this morning, with the freshest part dipping down to zero while in Gatton 3C was the minimum.

Tomorrow, overnight minimums will reach 3C, peaking at 22C during the day before the mornings start to warm up slightly from Wednesday.

A shower or two is expected to set in on Wednesday, most likely in the afternoon, with temperatures between 6C and 21C. Wet conditions will stick about on Thursday, with some cloud cover keeping minimums slightly higher at 8C with 21C maximums during the day.

Further west in Boonah, temperatures will range between zero and 21C today and 3C and 21C tomorrow. Showers will develop in the area on Wednesday, with 6C minimums, persisting until Thursday, when the coldest part of the day will drop down to 7C.

Gatton will be slightly warmer, between 3C and 21C today and the same tomorrow, while in Springfield temperatures will range between 2C and 21C today and 4C and 21C tomorrow.