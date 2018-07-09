Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Overnight temperatures plummet to 0C

Emma Clarke
by
9th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

TEMPERATURES in Ipswich are expected to return to single digits this week following an unseasonably warm spell on the weekend.

This morning will drop down as low as 1C with the chance of some morning frost in some places while daytime maximums will reach 22C.

It's even colder in Boonah this morning, with the freshest part dipping down to zero while in Gatton 3C was the minimum.

Tomorrow, overnight minimums will reach 3C, peaking at 22C during the day before the mornings start to warm up slightly from Wednesday.

A shower or two is expected to set in on Wednesday, most likely in the afternoon, with temperatures between 6C and 21C. Wet conditions will stick about on Thursday, with some cloud cover keeping minimums slightly higher at 8C with 21C maximums during the day.

Further west in Boonah, temperatures will range between zero and 21C today and 3C and 21C tomorrow. Showers will develop in the area on Wednesday, with 6C minimums, persisting until Thursday, when the coldest part of the day will drop down to 7C.

Gatton will be slightly warmer, between 3C and 21C today and the same tomorrow, while in Springfield temperatures will range between 2C and 21C today and 4C and 21C tomorrow.

Related Items

bom cold ipswich weather winter
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Labor councillors challenge state MPs' jobs 'for payback'

    premium_icon Labor councillors challenge state MPs' jobs 'for payback'

    Politics The party battle is being considered as 'retribution' for the state's move to sack the council.

    QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    Crime Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

    How this runway thief was almost hit by a train

    premium_icon How this runway thief was almost hit by a train

    Crime He grabbed a mobile phone off a passenger and bolted.

    Driver caught breaking the law nine times in one month

    premium_icon Driver caught breaking the law nine times in one month

    Crime 53-year-old man racked up a series of offences within two weeks

    Local Partners