Lotto winner yet to claim prize

There is a new millionaire in Pine Rivers after a Gold Lotto division one win.

Southeast Queensland has a mystery millionaire after a ticket sold in Pine Rivers won the Division 1 Gold Lotto prize, guaranteeing them $1 million.

The mystery winner holds the only division one winning entry across Australia in the Monday and Wednesday draw 3813 on October 31.

As the entry was not registered to a Winners Circle card, Golden Casket officials have no way of contacting the winner to break the life-changing news.

The winning entry was purchased at Kensington Village Newsagency, Bray Park.

Kensington Village Newsagency's Brenda Roberts said she hoped the local grapevine would help unite the winner with their prize.

"We can't wait to break the news to our customer. We might pass out ourselves from the excitement," she said.

"I've been telling everyone there's been a win and to check their tickets. People are absolutely floored and hope the winner is found soon."

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said the Moreton Bay region's latest division one winner could be walking around with a winning ticket in their pocket and not even know it.

"There are a million reasons why Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto players around Bray Park should check their tickets today," he said.

"Imagine how your plans for the rest of the week and your life may change once you discover you are now a division one winner."

So far this year, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto have created 154 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in draw 3813 were 3, 2, 12, 39, 31 and 8, supplementary numbers 33 and 43.