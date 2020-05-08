Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to a kitchen fire last night in Dinmore
Emergency services were called to a kitchen fire last night in Dinmore Alistair Brightman
News

Overnight kitchen fire

Darren Hallesy
by
8th May 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAKING the evening meal was his intention, but the end result was a trip to hospital last night for one unlucky resident.

In Dinmore last night a male with minor burns was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, following paramedics being called to a private residence at 6.50pm for a kitchen fire.

It was the only incident reported last night.

In your morning weather update, today will be mostly sunny, again, with a top of 27 degrees.

Temperatures will remain in the mid twenties, except Mother's Day, with a top of 30 degrees forecast for those keen to enjoy a day out where restrictions allow.

Nights will remain mild around 12 degrees, except on Tuesday with a forecast low of just eight degrees.

If you haven't dug out your ruggies and tracky dacks by now, maybe this weekend is the one to do so. 

For more updates, keep your browser on www.qt.com.au all weekend.

ambulance dinmore kitchen fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        News How pubs, cafes, restaurants and other parts of Aussie life could return to normal will be addressed in a key meeting today.

        Soap, toilet paper thefts cost ratepayers hundreds

        premium_icon Soap, toilet paper thefts cost ratepayers hundreds

        Council News The Somerset Regional Council’s latest vandalism report has sadly highlighted the...

        How this postie goes above and beyond on his mail run

        premium_icon How this postie goes above and beyond on his mail run

        Community “I always have a talk, I get told off for talking too much"

        GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        premium_icon GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        News More than 2000 “horrific” images and videos were found on his devices