Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Ebenezer overnight.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Ebenezer overnight.
News

Overnight fire causes extensive damage to Ipswich home

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Nov 2020 7:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Ipswich home has suffered extensive damage in a fire overnight but no one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters received the call at 2.15am on Wednesday about a house fire on M Hines Rd, Ebenezer.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said multiple crews responded and had the fire under control at about 3am.

The fire was extinguished and the scene made safe at 5.40am.

The 10 by 8 metre house with a tin roof was badly damaged, the spokeswoman said.

“It looks like it was quite a large fire in terms of high fuel loads and that’s why it took so long to put out,” she said.

“All persons were accounted for.”

Paramedics remained on standby but no one required treatment.

Fire investigators are expected at the scene of the fire this morning.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lowood man, 50, dies in single vehicle crash

        Premium Content Lowood man, 50, dies in single vehicle crash

        News Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

        Rodeo ute prank leaves victim with shocking injuries

        Premium Content Rodeo ute prank leaves victim with shocking injuries

        News A rodeo rider has been jailed after accidentally running over a man during a prank...

        Couple left in lurch months after life-shattering crime

        Premium Content Couple left in lurch months after life-shattering crime

        News “The only way to pay our mortgage was to do this.''

        Lucky Gatton farmer received 28,000 litre water donation

        Premium Content Lucky Gatton farmer received 28,000 litre water donation

        Community A Gatton farmer who’s dam was almost empty has received a water donation.