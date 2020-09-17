OVERHAUL: Turf club’s plan to redevelop Gatton racing

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald and Turf Club President Terry Kirkwood, secretary Tannyyth Shackell and Opposition spokesman for Sport and Racing John-Paul Langbroek. (Photo: Contributed)

THE Lockyer Valley Turf Club will prepare for a major overhaul, if LNP win this year’s state election.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald announced a future LNP government would commit $60,000 towards the Lockyer Valley Turf Club’s business plan to upgrade the racing facility.

Visiting the club, Mr McDonald was joined by opposition for Sport and Racing Mr John-Paul Langbroek to make the announcement.

“A future LNP government will commit $60,000 towards the Lockyer Valley Turf Club’s business plan,’ Mr McDonald said.

“This contribution will ensure the clubs vision for the future of racing in Lockyer can be brought into fruition.”

Turf Club President, Mr Terry Kirkwood, welcomed the announcement and detailed what the funding could mean for the club.

“This funding would be a huge boost for the club,” Mr Kirkwood said.

“The club and its partners have so far contributed $60,000 towards this concept design but we need more funding to see our business plan become a reality.”

Both Mr Kirkwood and Mr McDonald expressed the benefit the plan would have for local employment and country racing.

“At a time where employment is at an highest, this commitment to ensuring a shovel ready project will help generate local jobs and boost the Lockyer Turf Club’s appeal within the country racing industry,” Mr McDonald said.

Mr John-Paul Langbroek said it was a great project for the club.

“The Lockyer Valley turf Club have been on the front foot. I am proud to deliver this funding to give the local area and country racing a boost,” he said.