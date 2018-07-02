Overhaul in council funds policy

HOW the Ipswich City Council deals with councillor expenses, community donations and discretionary funds has been overhauled.

Several changes to the council's governance policies were made earlier this month at the council's Policy and Administration Advisory Committee and endorsed last week.

Councillors will now have to sign a declaration that their submission to be reimbursed for expenses is in accordance with the policy. It was agreed the councillor expenses reimbursement claim form would be amended, as per last year's governance review.

The review recommended: "The CEO review the claim form for use by councillors in submitting expenditure for reimbursement to include declarations as to the compliance of the claim with council policy and provide for notations concerning the deduction of disallowed items."

The council also adopted changes to the Mayoral and Councillor Discretionary Funds Policy. The policy allows councillors to allocate discretionary funds to a community organisation and "provide benefit to the broader Ipswich community".

A report provided to councillors proposed minor amendments to the policy. It was changed to "provide additional clarity" about the eligibility of applicants and to provide a definition of "community donations". The policy also notes funding must be awarded in "an equitable, transparent and sustainable manner".

Councillors also agreed to remove the long-standing Community Donations Policy, which provided a framework for donations made to the region's community groups. It was repealed, with the Mayoral and Councillor Discretionary Funds Policy superseding the community donations policy. The changes to both policies came into effect yesterday.