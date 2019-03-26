Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Your Story

Over-fishing a concern

bmuir
by
26th Mar 2019 11:18 AM

With the East Australian Current pushing closer to the coastline, fish stocks have followed, moving into shallow waters.

I have noticed most evenings out the front of my place that the fishing trawlers are coming in closer, and recreational boats are not too far off the shore. The calm conditions of late have certainly ensured great catches.

While this has caused much excitement amongst commercial and recreational fishers alike, it does make the problem of exploitation and the over-fishing of Australian fish species far more likely.

fishing trawlers

Top Stories

    New report reveals council company's massive loss over CBD

    premium_icon New report reveals council company's massive loss over CBD

    Breaking IT’S the council-owned company charged with overseeing Ipswich’s controversial CBD redevelopment. Now the lid has finally been lifted on its finances.  

    • 26th Mar 2019 11:12 AM
    Raceway vehicle seized as tot fights for life

    premium_icon Raceway vehicle seized as tot fights for life

    News Little Lara remains in critical condition after family struck

    Retail worker claims she had to pee in a bucket at work

    premium_icon Retail worker claims she had to pee in a bucket at work

    Business She is forced to work in third-world condition

    Ex cyclone to bring rain to Qld, NSW

    Ex cyclone to bring rain to Qld, NSW

    Weather Forecasters have warned of “substantial rain”